This magnificent Saturday Kitchen spoof just went viral again and it’s done to a tee

Entertainment comedy

This fabulous Saturday Kitchen spoof has just gone viral again on Twitter and it’s the very definition of an evergreen treat.

I’ve laughed so much at this. It’s so daft pic.twitter.com/sUuJ8bOYAk — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 27, 2024

Done to a tee!

It’s from BBC3 sketch show Ellie and Natasia, written by and starring Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou and you can watch them all on the iPlayer here.

Just in case you still need convincing, here’s what the Independent said about the show.

‘If you like your comedy to be so cringey and squirmy you want to melt into the very fabric of your sofa only to emerge when several thousand years have passed, then Ellie & Natasia is the show for you.’

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for the Saturday Kitchen clip after it was shared by @BeardedGenius.

Howling — Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) February 27, 2024

The sketch about the woman wild swimming where Ellie says ‘Some people have to work for a living. But not me…’ is utter comedy gold pic.twitter.com/uk035IQUNO — Alice Murphy-Pyle (@alicemurphypyle) February 27, 2024

The whole series was quality. The coffee spotters had me crying — Phil Dickinson (@philthehat) February 27, 2024

I will always watch this in its entirety when it pops up on my feed! — Wendy (@londonesque_) February 27, 2024

The whole of Ellie and Natasia is incredible https://t.co/lmlSEGfnju — (@GusboOnTwitch) February 27, 2024

Only one question remained.

Where is series two of Ellie and Natasia, I cannot do this anymore https://t.co/8vIQrJIG9U — David Chipakupaku (@David_Chippa) February 27, 2024

Source @BeardedGenius