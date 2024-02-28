Entertainment comedy

This magnificent Saturday Kitchen spoof just went viral again and it’s done to a tee

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2024

This fabulous Saturday Kitchen spoof has just gone viral again on Twitter and it’s the very definition of an evergreen treat.

Done to a tee!

It’s from BBC3 sketch show Ellie and Natasia, written by and starring Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou and you can watch them all on the iPlayer here.

Just in case you still need convincing, here’s what the Independent said about the show.

‘If you like your comedy to be so cringey and squirmy you want to melt into the very fabric of your sofa only to emerge when several thousand years have passed, then Ellie & Natasia is the show for you.’

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for the Saturday Kitchen clip after it was shared by @BeardedGenius.

Only one question remained.

Source @BeardedGenius