This most literal-minded of responses to Richard Osman’s Celebrity Big Brother question might be today’s favourite thing

Celebrity Big Brother Richard osman

It’s been quite the comeback for Celebrity Big Brother, which started off in a blaze of glory and gave us no end of memorable moments on Channel 4.

Then it was dropped by Channel 4 and ended up on Channel 5, which also dropped it. Was it the end? Was it heck, with the new series about to launch on ITV1.

Wild that Celebrity Big Brother is now an ITV1 show. Like a good thing, but wild. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 28, 2024

Which – we’re getting to the point, honest – made it that rarest of things, as author, presenter, podcaster and lots of other things besides @richardosman highlighted on Twitter.

Surely the only show to have been on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Five? — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 28, 2024

yep — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 28, 2024

And this most literal-minded of responses really tickled us, as highlighted by all-round top telly type, @scottygb.

The News — Tony Silver (@TonyGoldSE) February 28, 2024

Can’t argue with that.

And it turned out it wasn’t just the news.

Well we never!

Last word to @scottygb.



Interactions like this is why I keep coming back here. pic.twitter.com/juQq4OZ7tb — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 28, 2024

Source @scottygb