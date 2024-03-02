‘What’s some rich thing you do even though you are not rich?’ – 21 indulgences

Life money

Everybody deserves a little indulgence every now and then. Okay, maybe not everyone – but most of us can’t afford the finer things in life as often as we’d like, unfortunately.

Perhaps that’s why this question from u/Striking-Mousse2408 caught the attention of so many Reddit users.

What’s some rich thing you do even though you are not rich?

And these responses caught our attention.

1.



rawonionbreath

Via Pixabay

2.

Pay someone to deep clean the house once per month. Having a really clean house is so worth it.

being-kind-is-free

3.

Own and apply spices willy nilly like some Victorian lord.

headfit2660

4.

Commit tax fraud.

I_might_be_weasel

5.

Fancy editions of books. I don’t buy them often, but it’s my one big splurge.

katep2000

6.

Go out to fine dining at least a few times a year. It’s a way to treat myself and my significant other.

BlueHALo97

7.

8.

Get top-quality ingredients from the grocery store. You can splurge wonderfully on groceries and yet it’s still far cheaper than eating out at the sludgiest restaurant.

Nyssa-Aquatica

9.

A massage every month for the past six years.

potent_flapjacks

10.

Feel contempt for the common man.

Chewie83

11.