‘What’s some rich thing you do even though you are not rich?’ – 21 indulgences

Poke Staff. Updated March 2nd, 2024

Everybody deserves a little indulgence every now and then. Okay, maybe not everyone – but most of us can’t afford the finer things in life as often as we’d like, unfortunately.

Perhaps that’s why this question from u/Striking-Mousse2408 caught the attention of so many Reddit users.

What’s some rich thing you do even though you are not rich?

And these responses caught our attention.

1.

I buy really high-end organic tea by the pound. I drive a shit car and do not own my own place of residence
rawonionbreath
Via Pixabay

2.

Pay someone to deep clean the house once per month. Having a really clean house is so worth it.
being-kind-is-free

3.

Own and apply spices willy nilly like some Victorian lord.
headfit2660

4.

Commit tax fraud.
I_might_be_weasel

5.

Fancy editions of books. I don’t buy them often, but it’s my one big splurge.
katep2000

6.

Go out to fine dining at least a few times a year. It’s a way to treat myself and my significant other.
BlueHALo97

7.

I have a LOT of Lego
-Words-Words-Words
Via Pixabay

8.

Get top-quality ingredients from the grocery store. You can splurge wonderfully on groceries and yet it’s still far cheaper than eating out at the sludgiest restaurant.
Nyssa-Aquatica

9.

A massage every month for the past six years.
potent_flapjacks

10.

Feel contempt for the common man.
Chewie83

11.

I ALWAYS buy triple or quadruple ply toilet paper, the silky kind too.
WhoregasmPerfection

