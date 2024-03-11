Entertainment Kate Middleton royals This Morning

Gyles Brandreth took this Sheridan Smith-Kate Middleton joke very seriously indeed and it’s the weirdest thing of a truly bizarre day

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2024

Just when the Kate Middleton tale couldn’t possibly get any more bizarre, Gyles Brandreth goes and does this live on ITV’s This Morning today.

To recap (briefly) Kensington Palace’s attempt to put all those Kate Middleton rumours to bed blew up in their faces after it turned out this picture had been digitally altered.

And whose fault was it? Why, Kate Middleton of course, who unbeknown to even the most dedicated of royal watchers is something of a dab hand at Photoshop! Not that good though, obviously.

Anyway, as has become custom in stories such as this, a gag went round Twitter that Sheridan Smith had been cast as Middleton in a new 6-part ITV drama.

And guess who took it very seriously indeed? Gyles Brandreth, on as a pundit on This Morning today … on ITV, naturally.

In a hotly contested field, it’s surely a leading contender for the day’s oddest moment.

Very possibly not the scoop new This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd were hoping for on their first day in their new daytime hot seat.

To conclude …

