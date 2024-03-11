Gyles Brandreth took this Sheridan Smith-Kate Middleton joke very seriously indeed and it’s the weirdest thing of a truly bizarre day

Entertainment Kate Middleton royals This Morning

Just when the Kate Middleton tale couldn’t possibly get any more bizarre, Gyles Brandreth goes and does this live on ITV’s This Morning today.

To recap (briefly) Kensington Palace’s attempt to put all those Kate Middleton rumours to bed blew up in their faces after it turned out this picture had been digitally altered.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

And whose fault was it? Why, Kate Middleton of course, who unbeknown to even the most dedicated of royal watchers is something of a dab hand at Photoshop! Not that good though, obviously.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

Anyway, as has become custom in stories such as this, a gag went round Twitter that Sheridan Smith had been cast as Middleton in a new 6-part ITV drama.

BREAKING ITV has announced that Sheridan Smith has been cast as Kate Middleton in an upcoming 6-part drama, ‘The Lost Princess,’ to air this Autumn pic.twitter.com/pMvkqOiqXe — ed (@erar97) March 10, 2024

And guess who took it very seriously indeed? Gyles Brandreth, on as a pundit on This Morning today … on ITV, naturally.

In a hotly contested field, it’s surely a leading contender for the day’s oddest moment.

I actually can’t believe a Sheridan Smith stars in The Lost Princess tweet has just been repeated as fact on This Morning. It’s the cherry on the chaos cake. The whole country is in turmoil — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 11, 2024

Very possibly not the scoop new This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd were hoping for on their first day in their new daytime hot seat.

Source @erar97