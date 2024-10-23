You’ll never watch this ‘Friends’ scene between Ross and Emily the same way again after seeing this

Entertainment friends tv

Friends might be 30 years old this year (yep, YOU ARE ANCIENT), but it still generates more social media content than just about any other TV show of its time (Except maybe for The Office).

One popular thread among social media users is spotting mistakes or weird continuity errors in the show – which are common considering Friends was originally shot in a camera aspect ratio that is not compatible with modern streaming services, meaning mistakes are easier to spot.

Twitter/X user Shane Reaction recently shared this clip from an episode of the show. It’s from the start of season 5, in the aftermath of Ross’ (David Schwimmer) disastrous wedding ceremony with Emily (Helen Baxendale). Ross is about to board the flight for his honeymoon with Rachel after Emily ran out on their ceremony. But then Emily turns up at the airport to see Ross about to board the plane.

Or at least someone resembling Emily does.

Just read that the Ross and Emily storyline had to be cut short because Helen Baxendale got pregnant, and now I can’t stop laughing at this scene where Ross is CLEARLY looking at one of the production crew in a wig while Emily is CLEARLY in a studio in England. pic.twitter.com/IooSwPzKEh — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 15, 2024

Friends watchers are loving it, causing Shane’s tweet to go viral. And, of course, it also granted permission to fans who hated Emily to dump on the character and that storyline in general.

Who tf is that haha pic.twitter.com/6qHHk3BF35 — DaLegacy23 (@DaLegacy23) October 16, 2024

okay to be fair, this was shot for 4:3 aspect ratio and would’ve originally aired with framing that precisely cropped her face out https://t.co/DFgjUxSA3k pic.twitter.com/vKwJamFwOs — kiara (brooding elegance) (@somanypetals) October 17, 2024

omgggg why have i NEVERR peeped this https://t.co/70uLHF596m — good gaslight doe! (@KAYYGALORE) October 16, 2024

oh i never noticed!!! that’s why she was always in bed in her pjs all her last scenes https://t.co/JUAsRdHByt — (@serendipityhive) October 16, 2024

