One of the few – scratch that – the only thing about Twitter that has got better since it was bought by Elon Musk was the phenomenon of community notes prominently – and sometimes hilariously – correcting people’s claims on Twitter.
And some of the best are collected by a fabulous account called @cnviolations.
Like this one for instance.
And this one.
And this one!
And we mention it because we just found our correction and clarification of the week.
