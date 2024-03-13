America’s not holding back on the Kate Middleton mystery and John Oliver surely said it best

News john oliver Kate Middleton

Three days after Kensington Palace shared the Mother’s Day photo that launched a thousand theories, sections of the UK media are suggesting it’s time everyone moves on and, in the words of one particular tabloid, ‘lays off Kate’.

Except it’s not so much Middleton everyone is talking about – well it is – but mostly it’s whatever the royals’ comms teams are up to, and how on earth they ended up here.

Anyway, it’s fair to say that American media is showing no such restraint, such as the Daily Show here.

The royal family has butlers for their butlers, but they want us to believe that Kate Middleton’s doing her own photoshopping? pic.twitter.com/OnchQcpSzW — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 13, 2024

And the Los Angeles Times here.

LA times has spoken pic.twitter.com/QIOP5RDQZI — Turkey1976 (@gayleLackey11) March 12, 2024

But it was a native Brit turned American telly sensation John Oliver – and not for the first time – who said it best, over on Bravo’s What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

John Oliver is wondering what’s going on with Kate Middleton! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vNAxWzj5Uc — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 13, 2024

‘Non zero chance’ is now very much part of our lexicon.

John saying what we’re all thinking. I was out until the photoshop AND THEN— — Devon (デビン) Growing-all-the-turnips~ (@dks3a) March 13, 2024

He said what others have said on here which is until they show Kate holding up a newspaper with today’s date, we’re not going to believe she’s okay. — Tina Marie (@LadyTi88) March 13, 2024

I love John. He’s always pointing out how absurd the royal family is. — SierraBo22 (@SierraBo22) March 13, 2024

To conclude …

“Wtf is going on with Kate Middleton” “there’s a non zero chance she died 18 months ago”

-John oliver https://t.co/xwNp5gyzeL — CLOUD NUGGET. Princess Meghan stay winning! ❤️ (@CloudNuggie) March 13, 2024

