There was a fire on a large cannabis plantation in downtown L.A. – giving a whole new meaning to ‘highway’

Weird World funny

In Los Angeles, California, use of cannabis is legal for those over 21 – but at the weekend, it almost became compulsory.

Cannabis processing facility in Los Angeles engulfed in fire, smoke is blanketing downtown. pic.twitter.com/Axp4tJ5Pwc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 9, 2024

It was far too tempting a topic for the funny people of Twitter/X. These were our favourite responses.

1.

LA peeps are going to go craz-

Never mind. As you are. https://t.co/9s7qajUYpS — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 9, 2024

2.

Crime levels in LA at an all time low today. Everyone super chill. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) March 9, 2024

3.

Doordash is gonna be busy lol — Shannon Gregory (@princessshay013) March 9, 2024

4.

I was wondering why the hell L.A. was so mellow this weekend. I saw six drive-by huggings. https://t.co/xxL1UMCQsT — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) March 10, 2024

5.

6.

Meanwhile on the southbound 5, the traffic seems to be moving slowly and steadily. — R.Scott Tipton, MPA (@rscotttipton1A) March 9, 2024

7.

Firefighters gonna have the munchies for days… — Kate Shelor (@KateShelor) March 10, 2024

8.

When they say they’re gonna drug test so you make sure no one passes https://t.co/kBx8MqJ8lo — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) March 9, 2024

9.

The ‘bat signal’ for Girl Scouts.

Get in the minivan, girls, we have cookies to sell! https://t.co/Lh5aCUtUfz — L S D (@LSDSHARP) March 9, 2024

10.

best day ever? — MikeVanDervort (@MikeVanDervort) March 9, 2024

11.

Doritos sold out throughout the City. — Alan #GoldSqueeze (@goldandRULZ) March 9, 2024

12.

Everyone is enjoying the traffic for the first time ever. https://t.co/K8ZFX9WknQ — ¡SATIRISTAS! (@Satiristas) March 10, 2024

We now cross live to Quentin Sommerville for an update …

READ MORE

Suella Braverman thinks it’s high time cannabis was a class A drug

Source Mike Sington Image Mike Sington