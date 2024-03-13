There was a fire on a large cannabis plantation in downtown L.A. – giving a whole new meaning to ‘highway’
In Los Angeles, California, use of cannabis is legal for those over 21 – but at the weekend, it almost became compulsory.
Cannabis processing facility in Los Angeles engulfed in fire, smoke is blanketing downtown. pic.twitter.com/Axp4tJ5Pwc
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 9, 2024
It was far too tempting a topic for the funny people of Twitter/X. These were our favourite responses.
1.
LA peeps are going to go craz-
Never mind. As you are. https://t.co/9s7qajUYpS
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 9, 2024
2.
Crime levels in LA at an all time low today. Everyone super chill.
— Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) March 9, 2024
3.
Doordash is gonna be busy lol
— Shannon Gregory (@princessshay013) March 9, 2024
4.
I was wondering why the hell L.A. was so mellow this weekend. I saw six drive-by huggings. https://t.co/xxL1UMCQsT
— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) March 10, 2024
5.
Me enjoying the outside https://t.co/PV7dqWa31j pic.twitter.com/whUHxRTehr
— smh my head (@zetweetsaregood) March 10, 2024
6.
Meanwhile on the southbound 5, the traffic seems to be moving slowly and steadily.
— R.Scott Tipton, MPA (@rscotttipton1A) March 9, 2024
7.
Firefighters gonna have the munchies for days…
— Kate Shelor (@KateShelor) March 10, 2024
8.
When they say they’re gonna drug test so you make sure no one passes https://t.co/kBx8MqJ8lo
— Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) March 9, 2024
9.
The ‘bat signal’ for Girl Scouts.
Get in the minivan, girls, we have cookies to sell! https://t.co/Lh5aCUtUfz
— L S D (@LSDSHARP) March 9, 2024
10.
best day ever?
— MikeVanDervort (@MikeVanDervort) March 9, 2024
11.
Doritos sold out throughout the City.
— Alan #GoldSqueeze (@goldandRULZ) March 9, 2024
12.
Everyone is enjoying the traffic for the first time ever. https://t.co/K8ZFX9WknQ
— ¡SATIRISTAS! (@Satiristas) March 10, 2024
We now cross live to Quentin Sommerville for an update …
