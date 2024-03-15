Burger King had the best response to McDonald’s global fail and it was a whopper of a burn

News takedowns

Fans of a certain fast food chain were feeling really burgered off today after McDonalds suffered a series of local outages meaning people were unable to order food.

BREAKING | McDonalds down: Major computer outage takes down restaurants across the worldhttps://t.co/QKwfNouAUo — The Independent (@Independent) March 15, 2024

A series of IT issues started in the early hours and continued throughout the morning, affecting customers in the UK and around the world.

POEM FOR McDONALD'S Ketchup is red

Burgers are brown

I ordered McDonald's

But their system is down Mustard is yellow

Pickles are green

Where's Ronald McDonald?

Nowhere to be seen Milkshakes are pink

And cola is black

I wonder how long

Before Big Macs are back?#McDonalds pic.twitter.com/pLJeCJIPt6 — Paul Mathews – Comedy Author (@QuiteFunnyGuy) March 15, 2024

And one of the unexpected consequences was this woman going viral again (you remember …)

Talking of which, it was Burger King which surely had the very best response.

Absolute whopper of a tweet, that.

Oh, and – public service announcement – apparently you can go back to ordering your McDonald’s now.

Source @BurgerKingUK