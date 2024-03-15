Burger King had the best response to McDonald’s global fail and it was a whopper of a burn
Fans of a certain fast food chain were feeling really burgered off today after McDonalds suffered a series of local outages meaning people were unable to order food.
BREAKING | McDonalds down: Major computer outage takes down restaurants across the worldhttps://t.co/QKwfNouAUo
— The Independent (@Independent) March 15, 2024
A series of IT issues started in the early hours and continued throughout the morning, affecting customers in the UK and around the world.
POEM FOR McDONALD'S
Ketchup is red
Burgers are brown
I ordered McDonald's
But their system is down
Mustard is yellow
Pickles are green
Where's Ronald McDonald?
Nowhere to be seen
Milkshakes are pink
And cola is black
I wonder how long
Before Big Macs are back?#McDonalds pic.twitter.com/pLJeCJIPt6
— Paul Mathews – Comedy Author (@QuiteFunnyGuy) March 15, 2024
And one of the unexpected consequences was this woman going viral again (you remember …)
Has anyone checked on her? #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/DAOxHguvvl
— James (@NapesOfWrath) March 15, 2024
Talking of which, it was Burger King which surely had the very best response.
Not loving I.T. https://t.co/SSNkhnLaEZ
— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 15, 2024
Absolute whopper of a tweet, that.
— Norman Scott Walton (@Noddy_Walton) March 15, 2024
https://t.co/zSmboE1JAd pic.twitter.com/O8VzDqdkgP
— Rob Watts Creative (@Rob_Watts_82) March 15, 2024
Oh, and – public service announcement – apparently you can go back to ordering your McDonald’s now.
