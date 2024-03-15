News takedowns

Burger King had the best response to McDonald’s global fail and it was a whopper of a burn

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2024

Fans of a certain fast food chain were feeling really burgered off today after McDonalds suffered a series of local outages meaning people were unable to order food.

A series of IT issues started in the early hours and continued throughout the morning, affecting customers in the UK and around the world.

And one of the unexpected consequences was this woman going viral again (you remember …)

Talking of which, it was Burger King which surely had the very best response.

Absolute whopper of a tweet, that.

Oh, and – public service announcement – apparently you can go back to ordering your McDonald’s now.

Source @BurgerKingUK