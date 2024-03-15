Entertainment Matt Berry

This fabulous Matt Berry moment has gone wildly viral again and it’s today’s best 6 seconds

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2024

We love everything Matt Berry’s ever done, from Garth Marenghi to Toast of Tinseltown and everything in between.

And that includes this all-time classic line reading from What We Do In The Shadows, which never, ever disappoints.

Peak Berry (or something very close). As was this BBC Comedy short which we wrote about back in the day …

Magnificent.

We’re with this person.

Source @historyinmemes