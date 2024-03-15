This fabulous Matt Berry moment has gone wildly viral again and it’s today’s best 6 seconds

Entertainment Matt Berry

We love everything Matt Berry’s ever done, from Garth Marenghi to Toast of Tinseltown and everything in between.

And that includes this all-time classic line reading from What We Do In The Shadows, which never, ever disappoints.

Matt Berry is the only person in existence that could've delivered this line like that. pic.twitter.com/cSrj2Kh3kp — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 13, 2024

Peak Berry (or something very close). As was this BBC Comedy short which we wrote about back in the day …

Anyway, Matt Berry narrating nature documentaries is everything you imagine it would be and more pic.twitter.com/YSLU0tpz3k — Bat 🦇 Merry (@thatsnicethat) January 10, 2023

Magnificent.

Matt Berry is a genius pic.twitter.com/TFU19mFml0 — Positive Side of (@positivesideofx) March 14, 2024

FATHERRR!!!! – Matt Berry's character at the funeral pic.twitter.com/pLF86kbf6A — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) March 14, 2024

Matt Berry being Lazlo before he was Lazlo pic.twitter.com/TgDZCvrpmj — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) March 14, 2024

We’re with this person.

I. Fucking. Love. Matt. Berry. If you haven’t already seen it, take a look at Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace. Berry steals the show as Dr. Sanchez. https://t.co/fMUWhgkHky — The (Brittas) Empire Strikes Back (@brittas_strikes) March 14, 2024

Source @historyinmemes