Fox News presenters held a live prayer session sponsored by a Christian app – 12 biblical takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2024

If anything could encapsulate the state of right-wing politics in the US right now, it’s the sight of Fox & Friends presenters praying live on TV, with the name of the company paying them to do it splashed across the screen.

Warning: this footage might make you die of secondhand shame.

“Ready your heart”? “Ready your wallet” is nearer the mark.

The product being pushed under the cover of prayer is the Hallow app, which contains prayers, bible stories and Christian songs.

It was founded by Alex Jones – no, not that Alex Jones – but it’s fair to say most people weren’t impressed.

In conclusion …

This article was updated on 18 March to correct the identity of Hallow app founder Alex Jones.

