Fox News presenters held a live prayer session sponsored by a Christian app – 12 biblical takedowns

US Fox News

If anything could encapsulate the state of right-wing politics in the US right now, it’s the sight of Fox & Friends presenters praying live on TV, with the name of the company paying them to do it splashed across the screen.

Warning: this footage might make you die of secondhand shame.

Fox & Friends hosts this morning prayed on air — and their prayer was sponsored by Hallow. Capitalist Jesus! (ht @crooksandliars) pic.twitter.com/zd0JLYaY4i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2024

“Ready your heart”? “Ready your wallet” is nearer the mark.

The product being pushed under the cover of prayer is the Hallow app, which contains prayers, bible stories and Christian songs.

It was founded by Alex Jones – no, not that Alex Jones – but it’s fair to say most people weren’t impressed.

1.

Yet again, life outruns satire. https://t.co/jeZfsUJpmy — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) March 18, 2024

2.

“We interrupt the bearing of false witness for a moment of packaged prayer…” https://t.co/bHVROynQev — Gail Helt (@ghelt) March 17, 2024

3.

Ask the temple money changers how much Jesus supported the mixing of faith and commerce, you pandering fakers. https://t.co/ryCF3GOrKz — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) March 17, 2024

4.

Next thing you know they'll be asking for money for holy water blessed by Trump. This is my idea the profits are mine. https://t.co/xjRHEvisiy — Kate (@LadyBroseph) March 18, 2024

5.

"Today's lesson is taken from Matthew 14, and for the Feeding Of The Multitude, our sponsor today is Monsanto…." https://t.co/dJyrNPL4VU — LSAClassOf2000 (@LorneEC3) March 18, 2024

6.

WTAF is this https://t.co/RQ3pbppIJT — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 18, 2024

7.

what do you know, people pushing christianity to make a buck https://t.co/RqAimGqsFO — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) March 18, 2024

8.

Jesus fed 5,000 followers by placing tariffs on the Galileans. — CB2024 (@CBtheGreat2024) March 17, 2024

9.

I think the next obvious step is an actor dressed as Jesus to ask: "What's in your wallet" pic.twitter.com/5a9GENsbSK — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) March 17, 2024

10.

Personal, Jesus. Someone to hear your prayers, someone who cares. Reach out and touch faith. https://t.co/g2tEAmO4wU — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) March 17, 2024

11.

Next level: now accepting donations in bitcoin https://t.co/9eOTpmJmkS — Rania // underflowR (@underflowR) March 18, 2024

In conclusion …

I used to rather ENJOY Songs of Praise as a kid. THIS⤵️made me wanna CRINGE myself inside-out FOR Jesus, who's currently pretending He didn't get this voice message.. https://t.co/vEq6fR0Jww — Chintan Nanavati (@LightHealing) March 18, 2024

READ MORE

Joe Biden’s brutally effective takedown of this Fox News reporter was one to remember

This article was updated on 18 March to correct the identity of Hallow app founder Alex Jones.

Source ATRupar Image Screengrab