Americans lost their minds over these UK place names and Brits queued up to say they didn’t know the half of it

Americans have been enjoying these peculiarly British place names highlighted on this map which went viral on Reddit.

‘I’m American but I think I could live in Nether Wallop,’ said vintagepop who shared it.

And while you might have to zoom in to appreciate them in full, it was left to these Brits to point out it didn’t highlight the half of it.

‘That map’s useless, it doesn’t even mention Fingringhoe.’

Legal_Broccoli200 ‘No mention of Cockermouth either.’

Bill5GMasterGates ‘Or Upper Dicker and Lower Dicker. ‘Or Shitterton.’

Talidel ‘Or Upperthong, Netherthong, or Thongsbridge.’

JamesWormold58 ‘Or Thong, south of Gravesend.’

islandhopper37 ‘Or Fanny Bentley.’

RedcarUK ‘Or Sandy Balls.’

ISO_3103_ ‘Or Pennycomequick.’

DarkDreams_ ‘Or Butt Lane.’

HairsprayingMantis ‘Or Twatt.’

Unknown_human_4 ‘Or Six Mile Bottom.’

shibbyingaway ‘Or knob Hill!’

scoob1995 ‘Or Shootin butts road.’

AuroraCalls ‘Where’s Cockermouth, or Spital in the Street?’

r3tromonkey ‘Every time I pass Spital in the Street I giggle.’

Wasps_are_bastards ‘The day we found Nob End on an OS map was the day Mr Wilson finally lost control of our geography class.’

Krhl12 ‘Pity Me is as depressing as it sounds. ‘Also, a few miles down the road by Beamish is a village called No Place. The founders of northern County Durham weren’t imaginative. ‘EDIT: This absolutely missed the best name in the South West too: Westward Ho!’

SelectStarAll ‘Penistone is missing.’

Erheniel ‘It’s winter. It’s easier to find in the warmer months.’

Crayon_Casserole ‘Rest and be Thankful sounds quite nice.’

Top-Supermarket-3496 ‘It really is, its a nice viewpoint at the top of a hill looking over a massive valley. ‘I’ve been a few times when I’ve been in Scotland. Unfortunately the nearby road often gets shut due to falling rocks.’

Source Reddit u/vintagepop