Videos gym

A gym bro didn’t take kindly to being rejected on the beach and his reaction is today’s most jaw-dropping thing

Poke Staff. Updated March 20th, 2024

Here’s an eye-opening exchange which isn’t exactly overburdened with context, a gym bro whose approach to these women – it’s fair to say – didn’t get entirely the positive reaction he was hoping for.

And his stream of consciousness (to put it mildly) that follows is a proper jaw-dropper.

Unexpected plot twist. And twist. And twist again!

READ MORE

The Daily Mail said Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s too woke to be James Bond and this response should leave them both shaken AND stirred

Source @ayeejuju