This classic ‘consequences of my own actions’ exchange just went wildly viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

For reasons which need not overly bother us here, this classic ‘consequences of my own actions’ exchange has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter and it’s a proper hall of famer.

It was posted by the woman in question (wait for it), @Sophhcx_, who describes herself as ‘tweeting about Taylor Swift, Pokemon Go or posting provocative photos’.

And it was just one such provocative photo which rather started it all off.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well, it didn’t end well at all.

Oof.

It’s always the “No Surrender” sign off that gets me — Christopher Black (@chicoblack1875) October 2, 2024

Twitter folklore this one — Will (@lfc_arrow) October 2, 2024

Some people will still find a way to give u the blame — ShutupMadz! (@_shutupmelissa_) October 2, 2024

And even if it’s not quite what it might immediately seem …

This app is about 15 years old and folk still don’t realise stuff like this is parody. https://t.co/yPpxEpRcZx — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) October 2, 2024

… still makes us laugh every time.

Source @Sophhcx_