The one and only 2024 vice presidential debate was a feast for politics junkies – 32 early verdicts

US JD Vance Tim Walz us election

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Trump will face Kamala Harris in another debate, so anyone interested in the different policies – or keen to see whether JD Vance can go 90 minutes without mentioning childless women – will have been glued to the vice presidential debate on Tuesday night.

WATCH NOW: JD Vance and Tim Walz face off in the CBS News vice presidential debate with just 5 weeks before Election Day. #VPdebate https://t.co/MemLF15RQN — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2024

As had been widely predicted, it seems as though it was a win for Walz.

NBC News just polled their focus group of 6 undecided voters in Pennsylvania who won the VP debate. 5 of 6 said Tim Walz won the debate. pic.twitter.com/jBUXsPB8sC — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2024

I watched the debate to see which one of those guys I would trust if the head dude or dame should become incapacitated. I choose Walz. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 2, 2024

Walz qualified to serve as president:

Before Debate: 62%

After Debate: 65% pic.twitter.com/UvM4sujbhM — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2024

Kamala Harris’s running mate spoke up for women.

I think Walz just took the rest of the woman vote that democrats didn’t have yet… pic.twitter.com/VNqGmDd1GH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 2, 2024

He pushed Vance on whether Trump won in 2020.

Tim Walz landed the KNOCKOUT punch of the debate. Game over. pic.twitter.com/EAcbBpuGLU — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 2, 2024

He even reminded people of Trump’s personal attitude towards taxes.

This is an excellent moment for Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/TuPgCB6kAe — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 2, 2024

The debate was the talk of Twitter/X (as well as all the TV news outlets), so we’ve gathered some initial reactions.

1.

JD Vance has the energy of a restaurant manager who understands your complaint but still ain't taking that hamburger off your check. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 2, 2024

2.

JD is “proud to be endorsed by Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.” Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 2, 2024

3.

The fact JD Vance thinks Kamala should have accomplished more as Vice President tells me he’s never seen an episode of Veep in his life — Adam (@adamgreattweet) October 2, 2024

4.

Tim Walz: “We’re pro women”

JD Vance: “I know a woman, she’s watching, hello woman” — albertina rizzo (@albz) October 2, 2024

5.

JD VANCE: I have a dear friend who had an abortion – pic.twitter.com/3AAuJewGqm — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 2, 2024

6.

Lawrence O’Donnell says Vance is the first vice presidential candidate in history who doesn’t know who won the last election. — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) October 2, 2024

7.

That was a boxing match that made it to the last round. And I saw what Tim Walz did to JD Vance in that last round. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2024

8.

Not so much a debate as an opportunity for Walz to say things that most people agree with and for Vance to say things that Donald Trump agrees with. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 2, 2024

9.

No one: JD Vance staring at Tim Walz all night: pic.twitter.com/KzxU53cOkF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 2, 2024

10.

I had to put the "Tim Walz disbelief" gif into the world https://t.co/iZo4evYaXj pic.twitter.com/vTVNIVzNBV — Eric Budd (@ericmbudd) October 2, 2024

11.

You know it wasn’t a good night when the best your allies can say on text or email is, “Don’t worry, vice presidential debates don’t matter.” — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 2, 2024

12.

At the end of this election, I hope JD Vance gets the therapy he needs, Trump gets the parole officer he deserves, Harris gets a Democratically controlled Congress, and Tim Walz gets a complimentary subscription to Popular Mechanics. I think he’d enjoy that. — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) October 2, 2024

13.

Can I walk barefoot over a pile of Legos instead? https://t.co/70tsn9CVeR — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) October 2, 2024

14.

15.

16.