The one and only 2024 vice presidential debate was a feast for politics junkies – 32 early verdicts
It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Trump will face Kamala Harris in another debate, so anyone interested in the different policies – or keen to see whether JD Vance can go 90 minutes without mentioning childless women – will have been glued to the vice presidential debate on Tuesday night.
WATCH NOW: JD Vance and Tim Walz face off in the CBS News vice presidential debate with just 5 weeks before Election Day. #VPdebate https://t.co/MemLF15RQN
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2024
As had been widely predicted, it seems as though it was a win for Walz.
NBC News just polled their focus group of 6 undecided voters in Pennsylvania who won the VP debate.
5 of 6 said Tim Walz won the debate. pic.twitter.com/jBUXsPB8sC
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2024
I watched the debate to see which one of those guys I would trust if the head dude or dame should become incapacitated. I choose Walz.
— Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 2, 2024
Walz qualified to serve as president:
Before Debate: 62%
After Debate: 65% pic.twitter.com/UvM4sujbhM
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2024
Kamala Harris’s running mate spoke up for women.
I think Walz just took the rest of the woman vote that democrats didn’t have yet… pic.twitter.com/VNqGmDd1GH
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 2, 2024
He pushed Vance on whether Trump won in 2020.
Tim Walz landed the KNOCKOUT punch of the debate.
Game over. pic.twitter.com/EAcbBpuGLU
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 2, 2024
He even reminded people of Trump’s personal attitude towards taxes.
This is an excellent moment for Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/TuPgCB6kAe
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 2, 2024
The debate was the talk of Twitter/X (as well as all the TV news outlets), so we’ve gathered some initial reactions.
1.
JD Vance has the energy of a restaurant manager who understands your complaint but still ain't taking that hamburger off your check.
— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 2, 2024
2.
JD is “proud to be endorsed by Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.”
Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 2, 2024
3.
The fact JD Vance thinks Kamala should have accomplished more as Vice President tells me he’s never seen an episode of Veep in his life
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) October 2, 2024
4.
Tim Walz: “We’re pro women”
JD Vance: “I know a woman, she’s watching, hello woman”
— albertina rizzo (@albz) October 2, 2024
5.
JD VANCE: I have a dear friend who had an abortion – pic.twitter.com/3AAuJewGqm
— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 2, 2024
6.
Lawrence O’Donnell says Vance is the first vice presidential candidate in history who doesn’t know who won the last election.
— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) October 2, 2024
7.
That was a boxing match that made it to the last round. And I saw what Tim Walz did to JD Vance in that last round.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2024
8.
Not so much a debate as an opportunity for Walz to say things that most people agree with and for Vance to say things that Donald Trump agrees with.
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 2, 2024
9.
No one:
JD Vance staring at Tim Walz all night: pic.twitter.com/KzxU53cOkF
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 2, 2024
10.
I had to put the "Tim Walz disbelief" gif into the world https://t.co/iZo4evYaXj pic.twitter.com/vTVNIVzNBV
— Eric Budd (@ericmbudd) October 2, 2024
11.
You know it wasn’t a good night when the best your allies can say on text or email is, “Don’t worry, vice presidential debates don’t matter.”
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 2, 2024
12.
At the end of this election, I hope JD Vance gets the therapy he needs, Trump gets the parole officer he deserves, Harris gets a Democratically controlled Congress, and Tim Walz gets a complimentary subscription to Popular Mechanics. I think he’d enjoy that.
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) October 2, 2024
13.
Can I walk barefoot over a pile of Legos instead? https://t.co/70tsn9CVeR
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) October 2, 2024
14.
Bwahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!! pic.twitter.com/U0hmzAOOE0
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 2, 2024
15.
Trump while watching JD: https://t.co/ljY4g60NBZ pic.twitter.com/ONYLnXEATC
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 2, 2024
16.
Bonkers of JD Vance to claim to be a job creator after what he did to Amy Adams’ career
— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) October 2, 2024