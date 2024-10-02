Susanna Reid tried to hold Nigel Farage to account over the Farage riots and had people cheering

Politics good morning britain nigel farage Susanna reid

Here’s a man – and an issue – that will presumably need no introduction, Nigel Farage being held to account here by Susanna Reid over the ‘Farage riots’ and it managed to be both hugely satisfying and frustrating at the same time.

‘You can’t just put false information out into the public knowing what happens’@susannareid100 and @edballs challenge @Nigel_Farage over the accusation that he was ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ for suggesting the police were withholding the truth about the Southport attack. pic.twitter.com/6q4d20Ib27 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 2, 2024

But the Good Morning Britain exchange it had lots of people cheering and here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

It’s like trying to wrestle an eel in a vat of lubricant. By the way, what do you want to bet that the people he is quoting did NOT say what he attributes to them? Should I check? Or is it okay to just ask the question? https://t.co/YffjohDDPH — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 2, 2024

Now an MP and being held accountable for his actions for the first time, Farage no longer gets a free pass in TV interviews and clearly he’s hating it. #FarageRiots https://t.co/fHj2Bc2Nj8 — Paul Ilett (@Paul_Ilett) October 2, 2024

Shameful from Nigel Farage. Well done Susanna. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 2, 2024

Bravo @susannreid100 holding this charlatan to account https://t.co/OyZGYrQuX7 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 2, 2024

Well done Ed and Susanne! Wow. That was pretty insane but you held up to account — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 2, 2024

@susannareid100 being her usual brilliant self. What a loathsome piece of work Farage is. The Govt is hiding behind the rule of law apparently. Beyond! https://t.co/ogxNlvkktF — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 2, 2024

Arrived late to this clip Always good to be reminded that Nigel Farage is human shit pic.twitter.com/w1xIoDFi9J — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 2, 2024

And also this.

It is time that the media woke up to the fact that Farage is nothing more than a minor Leader of a minor Party and gave him only the same level of exposure as the Independent group or the Greens. — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 2, 2024

