Robert Jenrick trolled James O’Brien at the Tory party conference and the LBC man’s withering 10/10 response was a model of restraint

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2024

Over at the Conservative party conference the four leadership wannabes are each spending 20 minutes trying to persuade the delegates that they really are the chosen one to lead them out of their electoral morass.

Well, there were still four at the time of writing, but it may well be fewer than that by the time you read this, and will they still include Robert Jenrick?

It’s fair to say his pitch didn’t go down entirely well, including this attempt at a bit of stand-up – we use the words advisedly – in which he attempted to take down various members of the Cabinet, before swerving to embrace LBC’s James O’Brien.

Here’s just a little bit of what people made of that.

Which brings us back to the man himself – no, not Jenrick …

… whose withering 10/10 response was a model of restraint.

And here is what he had to say on-air.

Maybe Jenrick will give him a call on tomorrow’s show. Anyone?

