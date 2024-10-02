Robert Jenrick trolled James O’Brien at the Tory party conference and the LBC man’s withering 10/10 response was a model of restraint

Politics james o'brien Robert jenrick takedowns

Over at the Conservative party conference the four leadership wannabes are each spending 20 minutes trying to persuade the delegates that they really are the chosen one to lead them out of their electoral morass.

Well, there were still four at the time of writing, but it may well be fewer than that by the time you read this, and will they still include Robert Jenrick?

It’s fair to say his pitch didn’t go down entirely well, including this attempt at a bit of stand-up – we use the words advisedly – in which he attempted to take down various members of the Cabinet, before swerving to embrace LBC’s James O’Brien.

Robert Jenrick tries comedy. “David Lammy… living proof that there is a more annoying LBC presenter than James O’Brien.”#CPC24 #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/CSH9LiT45q — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 2, 2024

Here’s just a little bit of what people made of that.

Imagine wanting to be the next PM and standing on stand to mock the appearance of one of fellow parliamentarians — David (@Zero_4) October 2, 2024

The fact @RobertJenrick finds @mrjamesob annoying is a compliment to @mrjamesob It shows how scared the Tories are of him https://t.co/XhEpgb7HYI — Omz2468 (@Omz2468) October 2, 2024

Which brings us back to the man himself – no, not Jenrick …

Jenrick: “anyome who says rhat the grown ups are back in charge should just look at @DavidLammy…living proof that there’s a more annoying @LBC presenter than @mrjamesob.” Over to you, James… pic.twitter.com/Wi1aj1E8oi — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 2, 2024

… whose withering 10/10 response was a model of restraint.

People who haven’t got the guts to ring in always resort to cowardly personal abuse on all sorts of platforms. But this is a new one! https://t.co/S8hft9brun — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 2, 2024

And here is what he had to say on-air.

"He's just revealed live on the conference stage that I live rent free in his head."

@mrjamesob reacts to Robert Jenrick's mention of him during his Tory Party conference address. pic.twitter.com/4BhuHb63jz — LBC (@LBC) October 2, 2024

Maybe Jenrick will give him a call on tomorrow’s show. Anyone?

