The 1922 Committee gave Rishi Sunak ‘a full minute of desk banging’ and the jokes almost wrote themselves

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 21st, 2024

As if the Government’s headless chicken impression weren’t problematic enough, there’s a non-zero chance of yet another Tory leadership election taking place in the near future.

We just know that if Ms Mordaunt becomes the next PM, she’s going to have a sword carved into the ruinously expensive lectern she has made for Downing Street announcements.

With his leadership qualities under scrutiny – and good luck to anyone trying to find them – Rishi Sunak faced the powerful bankbench 1922 Committee to argue for his survival.

Because the organisation operates like the political wing of a 1930s English boarding school, this is the reception they gave the PM.

Innuendo aside, it’s apparently not the good sign you might think.

It lent itself to further examination on Twitter/X.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Is there any worse harbinger of doom than this?

Somebody go and buy a lettuce.

