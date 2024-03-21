The 1922 Committee gave Rishi Sunak ‘a full minute of desk banging’ and the jokes almost wrote themselves
As if the Government’s headless chicken impression weren’t problematic enough, there’s a non-zero chance of yet another Tory leadership election taking place in the near future.
The @Conservatives are now so utterly desperate they are even plotting for a FOURTH LEADER and PM in this parliament.
Penny Mordaunt….♀️
She of the painfully embarrassing
Stand Up and Fight speech at their party conference!
A little reminder ⏬️pic.twitter.com/O15Kr0UjHU
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 16, 2024
We just know that if Ms Mordaunt becomes the next PM, she’s going to have a sword carved into the ruinously expensive lectern she has made for Downing Street announcements.
With his leadership qualities under scrutiny – and good luck to anyone trying to find them – Rishi Sunak faced the powerful bankbench 1922 Committee to argue for his survival.
Because the organisation operates like the political wing of a 1930s English boarding school, this is the reception they gave the PM.
1922 Committee just gave Rishi Sunak a full minute of desk banging.
— Martina Bet (@martinabettt) March 20, 2024
Innuendo aside, it’s apparently not the good sign you might think.
Let us examine the evidence, shall we?
Theresa May -> "desk banging", 12 December -> vote of no confidence, January 15
Boris Johnson -> "desk banging", 6 Jun -> forced to resign, July 8
Liz Truss -> "desk banging", 12 October -> forced to resign, October 20 https://t.co/BzosMGANBE pic.twitter.com/HMPrCn1iaw
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 20, 2024
It lent itself to further examination on Twitter/X.
1.
Even if you're British, this requires translation to avoid serious misunderstanding. https://t.co/MkdMqBbWsP
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 20, 2024
2.
I look forward to seeing what the nation gives him. https://t.co/SZi5Z7ONfj
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 20, 2024
3.
Can't tell if this is good, bad or just kinky. Like almost everything in Britain right now. Hoping for kinky. https://t.co/eO0MboQnGg
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 20, 2024
4.
https://t.co/Oz56YLRt1z pic.twitter.com/XkvEYWqmr4
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 20, 2024
5.
Never go full Eton lads https://t.co/7U2od55D8C
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 20, 2024
6.
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 20, 2024
7.
available to watch on pornhub https://t.co/uaoJZfb6Z1
— mutable joe (@mutablejoe) March 20, 2024
8.
https://t.co/rZlIQL2sV4 pic.twitter.com/DhAPjkIVDC
— katie spalding (@supermathskid) March 20, 2024
9.
https://t.co/eRf3SXQVda pic.twitter.com/wEZRMmB2w2
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) March 20, 2024
10.
“I’ve got the full backing of the chairman and the board” – in football management terms. God won’t it be nice when phrases like ‘the 1922 committee’ aren’t heard daily.
— BigDaveDubplate (@Thom_G_L) March 20, 2024
11.
And next week they’re going to hold his head down the bog and flush it. https://t.co/n87Yf5Ff5o
— Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) March 20, 2024
12.
This is not funny! Tories only do this when they’re in extreme distress. https://t.co/HtWzQua97X
— Everyone's Favourite (@JimmerUK) March 20, 2024
13.
https://t.co/NscGSv5saa pic.twitter.com/CbuHDLnUe9
— Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) March 20, 2024
14.
I’ll have what she’s having!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/bnhNGR7IB7
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 20, 2024
15.
https://t.co/tnh7GTRGPw pic.twitter.com/XRCwQl9OmY
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 20, 2024
Is there any worse harbinger of doom than this?
Normally when Conservative Prime Ministers are in trouble and appearing before the 1922 Committee, they send out a real big hitter to brief journalists outside about how well their boss did.
Today we got an appearance from Jonathan Gullis
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 20, 2024
Somebody go and buy a lettuce.
READ MORE
Andrea Jenkyns’ letter of no confidence in Rishi Sunak is so badly written it’s brilliant – and Laurence Fox made it even better
Source Martina Bet Image Screengrab, Screengrab