The 1922 Committee gave Rishi Sunak ‘a full minute of desk banging’ and the jokes almost wrote themselves

As if the Government’s headless chicken impression weren’t problematic enough, there’s a non-zero chance of yet another Tory leadership election taking place in the near future.

The @Conservatives are now so utterly desperate they are even plotting for a FOURTH LEADER and PM in this parliament. Penny Mordaunt….‍♀️ She of the painfully embarrassing

Stand Up and Fight speech at their party conference! A little reminder ⏬️pic.twitter.com/O15Kr0UjHU — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 16, 2024

We just know that if Ms Mordaunt becomes the next PM, she’s going to have a sword carved into the ruinously expensive lectern she has made for Downing Street announcements.

With his leadership qualities under scrutiny – and good luck to anyone trying to find them – Rishi Sunak faced the powerful bankbench 1922 Committee to argue for his survival.

Because the organisation operates like the political wing of a 1930s English boarding school, this is the reception they gave the PM.

1922 Committee just gave Rishi Sunak a full minute of desk banging. — Martina Bet (@martinabettt) March 20, 2024

Innuendo aside, it’s apparently not the good sign you might think.

Let us examine the evidence, shall we? Theresa May -> "desk banging", 12 December -> vote of no confidence, January 15 Boris Johnson -> "desk banging", 6 Jun -> forced to resign, July 8 Liz Truss -> "desk banging", 12 October -> forced to resign, October 20 https://t.co/BzosMGANBE pic.twitter.com/HMPrCn1iaw — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 20, 2024

It lent itself to further examination on Twitter/X.

Even if you're British, this requires translation to avoid serious misunderstanding. https://t.co/MkdMqBbWsP — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 20, 2024

I look forward to seeing what the nation gives him. https://t.co/SZi5Z7ONfj — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 20, 2024

Can't tell if this is good, bad or just kinky. Like almost everything in Britain right now. Hoping for kinky. https://t.co/eO0MboQnGg — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 20, 2024

Never go full Eton lads https://t.co/7U2od55D8C — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 20, 2024

available to watch on pornhub https://t.co/uaoJZfb6Z1 — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) March 20, 2024

“I’ve got the full backing of the chairman and the board” – in football management terms. God won’t it be nice when phrases like ‘the 1922 committee’ aren’t heard daily. — BigDaveDubplate (@Thom_G_L) March 20, 2024

And next week they’re going to hold his head down the bog and flush it. https://t.co/n87Yf5Ff5o — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) March 20, 2024

This is not funny! Tories only do this when they’re in extreme distress. https://t.co/HtWzQua97X — Everyone's Favourite (@JimmerUK) March 20, 2024

Is there any worse harbinger of doom than this?

Normally when Conservative Prime Ministers are in trouble and appearing before the 1922 Committee, they send out a real big hitter to brief journalists outside about how well their boss did. Today we got an appearance from Jonathan Gullis — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 20, 2024

Somebody go and buy a lettuce.

