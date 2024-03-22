Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome (back) to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Twitter/X this week. It was tough to narrow it down, so you’re in for a treat.

1.

Person: I like for people to spell out what they want. Me: C-h-e-e-s-e. — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) March 19, 2024

2.

3.

Facebook, the one place where you can see what four friends, and seventeen people you met once over a decade ago, were up to three weeks back. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 19, 2024

4.

On the bright side for Donald Trump, it looks like he won’t be impacted by President Biden’s proposed billionaires tax. — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 19, 2024

5.

Periods need to be 45 mins max. Dispel the underutilized egg and get tf out my face — Invis‍♀️ (@invis4yo) March 17, 2024

6.

Don't give a shite about your cookie policy. have my national insurance number if you want. I just need to See Inside Peter Andre's Stunning Surrey Mansion — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) March 19, 2024

7.

the people who say exercising only needs to take up 30 minutes of your day clearly aren’t taking into account the two hours u need to sit in ur workout clothes and hype urself up — chase (@_chase_____) March 16, 2024

8.

Ben Folds Five Marriages pic.twitter.com/mEiQ4jFWKS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) March 18, 2024

9.

There are two kinds of people: those who put their car keys in the exact same spot every single time they get home and those who lose them the moment they walk through the door and those two people marry each other — Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) March 18, 2024

10.

Hahahahahahaha how are you meant to take a judge called ‘’Mr Justice Goose’ seriously? He sounds like a character in Peppa Pig pic.twitter.com/3qBrqukeau — 〰️ (@SenseiCarl_) March 18, 2024

11.

Average LinkedIn user pic.twitter.com/SqOolY36HK — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) March 16, 2024

12.