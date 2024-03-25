‘When your food comes out 2 minutes after everyone else’s’ is very funny and painfully relatable
It’s not the first time we’ve featured the award-winning stand-up Josh Pugh on these pages and we’re sure it won’t be the last.
But this particular sketch hit home particularly hard. You don’t need to have been kept waiting in a restaurant after everyone else has got their food to appreciate it but …
When your food comes out 2 minutes after everyone else’s pic.twitter.com/q7iWU73amw
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) March 25, 2024
Nailed it!
Absolute genius https://t.co/EePiLkQMGG
— Scott Slater (@ScottySlates) March 25, 2024
That hit terrifyingly close to home.
— Jonathan Moles (@jonathanmolesuk) March 25, 2024
Hard relate! https://t.co/3PHq41gDVv
— Mike Cooper (@MikeCooperRP) March 25, 2024
Proper laugh out loud stuff, brilliant
— Josh Embling (@joshembling) March 25, 2024
Quality https://t.co/ZCYopF6fO1
— Hans Sprungfeld (@HSprungfeld50) March 25, 2024
Source @JoshPughComic