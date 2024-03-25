Videos restaurants

‘When your food comes out 2 minutes after everyone else’s’ is very funny and painfully relatable

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2024

It’s not the first time we’ve featured the award-winning stand-up Josh Pugh on these pages and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

But this particular sketch hit home particularly hard. You don’t need to have been kept waiting in a restaurant after everyone else has got their food to appreciate it but …

Nailed it!

Source @JoshPughComic