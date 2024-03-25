‘When your food comes out 2 minutes after everyone else’s’ is very funny and painfully relatable

Videos restaurants

It’s not the first time we’ve featured the award-winning stand-up Josh Pugh on these pages and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

But this particular sketch hit home particularly hard. You don’t need to have been kept waiting in a restaurant after everyone else has got their food to appreciate it but …

When your food comes out 2 minutes after everyone else’s pic.twitter.com/q7iWU73amw — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) March 25, 2024

Nailed it!

That hit terrifyingly close to home. — Jonathan Moles (@jonathanmolesuk) March 25, 2024

Proper laugh out loud stuff, brilliant — Josh Embling (@joshembling) March 25, 2024

Follow @JoshPughComic on Twitter here and on TikTok here!

Source @JoshPughComic