Nicola Peltz Beckham cut husband Brooklyn’s badly acted cameo from her new film – 12 homages to the Nepo King

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2024

Being a Nepo Baby is a mixed blessing.

On the one hand, your famous parent or parents open doors that are difficut for regular non-nepos to open, but there’s a weight of expectation that you’ll be as talented as the famous or well-connected parent.

Enter stage left, Brooklyn Beckham, eldest child of Victoria and David.

He hasn’t followed his dad into football, largely because he was booted out of Arsenal’s academy, or his mum into music, because he doesn’t own autotune software, presumably, but he has tried photography …

He’s also a ‘chef’ …

As well as occasional modelling work, Brooklyn has been trying his hand at acting. This is how it went …

That’s going to make for some awkard silences in the Peltz-Beckham household. Twitter/X, however, had a lot to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The interestingly named Terry Fuck had a theory about Brooklyn’s serial failures at making his mark.

Victoria Beckham Thinking GIFfrom Victoria Beckham GIFs

For the hell of it, here he is making a fried cheese sandwich. You’re welcome.

@independent Brooklyn Beckham baffles and delights after blow-torching a toastie for no apparent reason #fyp #fypシ #viral #brooklyn #beckham #brooklynbeckham #food #foodtiktok #viralvideo ♬ original sound – Independent

