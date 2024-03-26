Nicola Peltz Beckham cut husband Brooklyn’s badly acted cameo from her new film – 12 homages to the Nepo King

Celebrity funny

Being a Nepo Baby is a mixed blessing.

On the one hand, your famous parent or parents open doors that are difficut for regular non-nepos to open, but there’s a weight of expectation that you’ll be as talented as the famous or well-connected parent.

Enter stage left, Brooklyn Beckham, eldest child of Victoria and David.

He hasn’t followed his dad into football, largely because he was booted out of Arsenal’s academy, or his mum into music, because he doesn’t own autotune software, presumably, but he has tried photography …

Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions pic.twitter.com/012PeCcED4 — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) June 23, 2017

He’s also a ‘chef’ …

I still can’t work out if Brooklyn Beckham is trolling us or the people who manage Brooklyn Beckham are trolling him. Here he is being “very experimental” and a “nutter” making his signature cocktail which is a gin and tonic. He makes it with gin and also tonic. pic.twitter.com/Lyc1JalZL6 — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) November 19, 2022

As well as occasional modelling work, Brooklyn has been trying his hand at acting. This is how it went …

Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals she cut her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s cameo in her film ‘LOLA’ because he wouldn’t stop staring into the camera. “He had one line, 'Hi,' but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera. I was like, 'Oh God, we… pic.twitter.com/4r6jaAcJuv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 24, 2024

That’s going to make for some awkard silences in the Peltz-Beckham household. Twitter/X, however, had a lot to say about it.

1.

this has brightened my morning no end https://t.co/I0u2Gn8JhM — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 25, 2024

2.

i’m kinda obsessed with how he’s terrible at everything, even the most simple things, that he tries. https://t.co/2pDSJrn5UM — ethan (@ethanshumjr) March 24, 2024

3.

I feel like every few years his name pops up in headlines exclusively to inform the world of a new thing he's bad at https://t.co/65moQAve2W — Seán Connolly (@TheSonicScrew) March 24, 2024

4.

5.

This man is whatever the opposite of a jack of all trades is https://t.co/l1ZNgJAqVf — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 26, 2024

6.

Brooklyn, I try to defend you from online bullying but you make it so difficult https://t.co/0qT3xR4w27 — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 24, 2024

7.

Sorry, but I fucking love him. https://t.co/nN7tRPu5AG — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 25, 2024

8.

his lack of talent is genuinely hilarious but also slightly worrying at this point. like how the fuck can one human being be so utterly useless https://t.co/77JxJ4k04X — erin (@ronnasmartin) March 24, 2024

9.

Can’t stop thinking about this. Imagine your mum being a spice girl, your dad was in charge of football and this is how you turn out https://t.co/OBPrpEqPcb — Same Sleath, Different Day (@sleathing2n) March 25, 2024

10.

at least he has his photography career to fall back on https://t.co/XTlvXqUjwx — Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) March 25, 2024

11.

Brooklyn beckham’s ability to suck at everything needs to be studied https://t.co/LUkPPAVxFq — chriyanka (@rivveruns) March 24, 2024

12.

might be the most useless nepo baby like even his wife couldn’t lie https://t.co/XvSYTpjprR — n (@fiilmsndmusic) March 24, 2024

The interestingly named Terry Fuck had a theory about Brooklyn’s serial failures at making his mark.

It's crazy he got his dad's smarts and his mam's ability at football https://t.co/GFwXsLjPfD — Terry Fuck (@terryfuck45) March 25, 2024

For the hell of it, here he is making a fried cheese sandwich. You’re welcome.

READ MORE

26 favourite funny reactions to the fuss about ‘Nepo Babies’

Source People.com H/T Film Updates Image Screengrab