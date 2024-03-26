This forensic takedown of Lee Anderson and his battery-powered lawnmower net zero rant was magnificently done

Politics lee anderson

Former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK MP (at the time of writing) Lee Anderson took time out from his busy schedule to share his thoughts on battery-powered lawnmowers.

And – specifically – why his electric lawnmower makes net zero a ‘load of nonsense’.

Net Zero Nonsense. Cutting my lawns with a battery powered lawnmower (a gift) gets you thinking. pic.twitter.com/QTk2vKt4kD — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 24, 2024

We’ve already rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite responses here but we mention it again because this forensic comeback was just fabulous.

I don’t want to say ‘middle-aged, white man’, but I’m definitely seeing a trend in the bullshido and absolute lack of knowledge when it comes to net zero. Ok, let’s fact this out. The particular mower, a 36v Ebauer will run for 80 mins on a full charge and consume… https://t.co/8cDOE6FyY2 — Kate, Florence and James (@KateFantom) March 25, 2024

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

I don’t want to say ‘middle-aged, white man’, but I’m definitely seeing a trend in the bullshido and absolute lack of knowledge when it comes to net zero. Ok, let’s fact this out. The particular mower, a 36v Ebauer will run for 80 mins on a full charge and consume 360Wh/0.36kWh in the process. At today’s cost of 33p/kWh it would cost 11.88p. On that particular day the grid intensity was very low, and despite what Lee said, Ratcliff doesn’t run on gas, only coal and coal mix. The emissions for his area were 99g CO2/kWh, so if he used the full battery, he’d have emitted 35g/CO2. The most fuel efficient B&S push along mower will burn approx 1.66 litres of fuel for the same time, (I’ve under quoted this as the figures are tricky to pin down) Burning 1 litre of petrol produces approx 2.3kg of CO2, so the B&S mower would emit 2.875kg for the 80 minutes and a host of other emissions. PM, CO, NOx, SO2 to name a few. (In his street) https://comcar.co.uk/emissions/co2litre/ The cost in petrol based on a 5hp B&S mower of 1.25l/hour would have been £2.39 for the 80 mins. Emissions 33g for electric

2875g for petrol Energy use 0.36kWh for electric

16.6kWh for petrol This chap has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about. If he can’t square away the basic figures of a lawn mower, what else do you think he’s going to struggle with. Think about it @LeeAndersonMP_

your welcome

Magnificently done!

Amazing! You are doing great job actually bringing receipts! Bravo! — Andrei Liakhovich (@anliakho) March 26, 2024

Brilliant response @KateFantom It’s reminded me of an excellent episode of the @NYKChannel which was looking at the emissions from all the mowers, leaf blowers and other such machinery – it was shocking how much they contribute to CO2 as well as other nasty stuff. To put it… — David Larder (@davidlarder) March 25, 2024

Details, facts and numbers are hard for some people. — /dev/alex (@alexcferrara) March 26, 2024

Not everyone was happy with it though.

Let’s point this out. 1) Lee made no mention of figures, only the point that the electricity would be made by coal and gas – important point “probably”. (Language is important to you hard lefty’s) 2) you haven’t calculated the energy used to create the more in the first place, — NigelXXX (@NigelXXX5) March 26, 2024

His intention was clear, but lacked any substance, so I’ve done it for him. I think you mean ‘mower’ in your second question. What is the embodied energy of this mower vs a B&S?? — Kate, Florence and James (@KateFantom) March 26, 2024

I’m a middle aged white man from the same part of the country as him, and I called BS on this as soon as it was posted, so don’t make this an identity issue. — Peter Hague PhD (@peterrhague) March 26, 2024

To be clear, I’m also a middle-aged white man from the same area as Lee. This isn’t disingenuous to this particular group, but this group are currently being embarrassed by people like him. We have an influx making us all look bloody stupid. We’re guilty by association. — Kate, Florence and James (@KateFantom) March 26, 2024

Let’s hope Anderson can, sorry, has read it. And, more importantly, understand it. But we’re not holding our breath.

