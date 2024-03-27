People have been sharing the hilariously inventive nicknames given to their colleagues – 18 to remember

Life nicknames work

The funny nicknames people end up at work is always a rich vein of fun and – guess what? – someone’s gone and tapped into it again.

Specifically, @Bigshirtlesscol who shared a memory of a guy he used to work with in an office which got no end of people replying with the names doled out to former workmates of their own.

And these were our 18 favourites.

1.

25 years ago I worked in a factory and there was a bloke with a big nose who gave really bad advice on betting and we called him Nosetradamus. That just came back to me. Carry on about your business. — ©ol (@Bigshirtlesscol) March 24, 2024

2.

Worked with a chap called R Slater. His nickname was head first. — Topper (@TopperUK) March 26, 2024

3.

When I worked in an office, in the early 90s, there was a bloke we all called Big Ted. His name wasn’t Ted and we wasn’t particularly big. It’s just that his desk was right by a round window. — Jason (@NickMotown) March 26, 2024

4.

20 years ago I worked with a guy who didn’t realise how ebay worked and bid on several auctions of the same item in case he didn’t win one. Ended up calling him Steve Three Rugs. — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) March 26, 2024

5.

I worked with a bloke who was so ridiculously laid back. We called him Caramel. “Take it easy with Cadbury’s Caramel” — Andy Parmo (@Andy_Parmo) March 26, 2024

6.

New bloke started where I worked 25 years back. He was called Paul but everyone called him jack because we had already three Pauls and 4 wouldn’t have been too many. — Sir Jimbo (@tallboyjim) March 26, 2024

7.

Had a lad in school with us called Toots. Short for Tootil, which was short for two-till-ten. He never arrived in school much before lunchtime so he was doing the afternoon (the 2 till 10) shift. — Ben (@safeasfuck) March 26, 2024

8.

Had a gang of lads working on the house, one of whom was called Susan cos he had long curly hair. We noticed he didn’t do much work, so suggested they call him lazy Susan. And they did. — Davebakedpotato (@DaveBakedPotato) March 26, 2024

9.