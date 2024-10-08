Elon Musk joked with Tucker Carlson what will happen to him if Trump loses and this was surely the only response you need

US elon musk tucker carlson US elections

Less than a month ago until the US presidential elections, and Donald Trump’s cheerleader in chief Elon Musk has been discussing with Tucker Carlson what would happen to him if Kamala Harris wins the election.

And it’s not just what they say – well, it is – but how they say it that is such an incredible insight into the state of American politics right now. Jaw-dropping isn’t the half of it.

And it prompted no end of responses …

That’s why he’s going all in. He’s know he has burned the bridge completely. He deserves everything that comes for him, and it will. — blue wave incoming (@whereami345) October 7, 2024

Oh well. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 7, 2024

Does he see his children now? — Will Spinden (@wspinden) October 7, 2024

He’s really laughing like the American people lives are a joke. — 1stBitcoin (@1stUnity) October 7, 2024

But this one surely said it best.

If you needed another reason to vote for Kamala Harris……. THIS IS IT! pic.twitter.com/gMV2faMDkq — Brian Baez (@MentallyDivine) October 7, 2024

To conclude, this.

