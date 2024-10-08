US elon musk tucker carlson US elections

Elon Musk joked with Tucker Carlson what will happen to him if Trump loses and this was surely the only response you need

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2024

Less than a month ago until the US presidential elections, and Donald Trump’s cheerleader in chief Elon Musk has been discussing with Tucker Carlson what would happen to him if Kamala Harris wins the election.

And it’s not just what they say – well, it is – but how they say it that is such an incredible insight into the state of American politics right now. Jaw-dropping isn’t the half of it.

And it prompted no end of responses …

But this one surely said it best.

To conclude, this.

