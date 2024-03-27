There’s been a resounding WTF at the announcement that Jonathan Gullis is the new Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party – 24 favourite reactions

Politics conservatives

Remember how we all gasped and/or laughed when Lee Anderson was made a Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party? Well, consider it to have been a rehearsal for the gasps and laughter when this news dropped.

Honoured to be asked by the Prime Minister @RishiSunak to become Deputy Chairman of the @Conservatives. I’m ready to take the fight to Sir Keir’s hopeless & hapless Labour Party. By sticking to the plan, we’ll grow the economy, stop the boats & level up across the country. pic.twitter.com/1mW8Dmoebz — Jonathan Gullis MP (@GullisJonathan) March 26, 2024

It’s mostly laughter, to be honest – especially after reading this description.

Great to announce that the inimitable @GullisJonathan is becoming one of our @Conservatives Deputy Chairmen! The non-stop campaigning MP for #StokeOnTrentNorth, #Kidsgrove and #Talke is a formidable addition to the team as we build to the General Election later this year pic.twitter.com/tVBFGyJZuX — Richard Holden MP (@RicHolden) March 26, 2024

It looks like the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North’s appointment hasn’t been the most popular move in the ranks.

Safe to say the promotion of Jonathan Gullis hasn't gone down brilliantly among some of his colleagues One says he was "cheaply bought for his gushing whatsapp" and that it's "a spectacularly stupid decision and shows how tone deaf No 10 is." Another MP texts "" — Cat Neilan (@CatNeilan) March 26, 2024

Another MP says: "I wondered why he’d been so sycophantic of late." A former minister adds: "We all did." Another former minister messages: "Demented." — Cat Neilan (@CatNeilan) March 26, 2024

We don’t blame them. It must be like being at sea in a lifeboat and discovering the captain has lit a barbecue in the dinghy.

On social media, the move was ridiculed into the next Parliament – which almost certainly won’t contain Jonathan Gullis.

1.

WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE SATIRISTS https://t.co/62zTZESCyu — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 26, 2024

2.

"does a chair man have to bring his own chair?" https://t.co/mB4KetQv0n pic.twitter.com/4269ymomtb — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 26, 2024

3.

Like auditioning to be one of the violinists on the Titanic https://t.co/HB3pfIx1R3 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 26, 2024

4.

I love these occasional reminders that one can *always* sink lower https://t.co/hLNkbiAwNH — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) March 26, 2024

5.

"Now make Jonathan Gullis Deputy Chairman of the Tory Party!" pic.twitter.com/fuzz8VTg7g — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 26, 2024

6.

You’ll do nothing of the kind, Jonathan.

Off ya pop! #OYP https://t.co/yeTHuYW0yK — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 26, 2024

7.

8.

In the future, everyone will be Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party for 15 weeks. https://t.co/UK5pXuJnV7 — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) March 26, 2024

9.

If we needed any further confirmation regarding the Tory party's downward spiral into primordial soup …

I give you https://t.co/2Qs6ciaJd1 — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) March 26, 2024

10.

The man’s a simpleton. In the olden days, they wouldn’t have let him milk a cow. https://t.co/vZRhiH0bZv — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) March 26, 2024

11.

I wouldn’t agree that Jonathan Gullis is ‘inimitable’. Shave a gibbon, get it drunk & you’d be hard pressed to spot the difference. https://t.co/sLUJT7IwtQ — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 26, 2024

12.