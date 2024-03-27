Politics conservatives

There’s been a resounding WTF at the announcement that Jonathan Gullis is the new Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party – 24 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2024

Remember how we all gasped and/or laughed when Lee Anderson was made a Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party? Well, consider it to have been a rehearsal for the gasps and laughter when this news dropped.

It’s mostly laughter, to be honest – especially after reading this description.

It looks like the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North’s appointment hasn’t been the most popular move in the ranks.

We don’t blame them. It must be like being at sea in a lifeboat and discovering the captain has lit a barbecue in the dinghy.

On social media, the move was ridiculed into the next Parliament – which almost certainly won’t contain Jonathan Gullis.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2