Jonathan Gullis’s new job sent this photo from his brief ministerial career viral – 17 funny captions and comments

In case you missed the news, Jonathan Gullis is now the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party – or one of them – and that news has been met with the scorn you’d expect.

I told Jonathan Gullis his first job as Deputy Chairman was to top up the soap dispensers. pic.twitter.com/5hGBLs1Lum — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 27, 2024

In what world is the answer to Lee Anderson defecting Jonathan Gullis? Why does Sunak never learn? — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 27, 2024

The @Conservatives have now truly scraped the bottom of their barrel. The triple Z list replacement for 30p Lee Anderson is Johnathan Gullis The Tories deserve a total wipeout at the election and I'll be delighted to help with that all the way pic.twitter.com/ugfWiQLSbj — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 26, 2024

Although the position isn’t a ministerial one, a photo from the brief period in which he was the Minister for School Standards under Liz Truss has been circulating on Twitter/X, with some very funny comments and captions.

Don’t trust a guy with no books pic.twitter.com/ocREmZiypZ — Dan "the Legal Juggernaut" Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) March 27, 2024

“Mum said I can keep my legos in here so they don’t keep getting stuck between my toes or going up the hoover.” pic.twitter.com/BkICf0Hket — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) March 27, 2024

At least the box is happy. pic.twitter.com/p1k3cjqn9D — Adam Macqueen (@adam_macqueen) March 27, 2024

“And i said, ‘I’m going to take this box, Noel, but will never open it, because then it can be any amount of money I want it to be!’ And Noel didn’t think it worked that way, but i grabbed it and ran, so… as long as we don’t open it, we’re covered, Rishi!” pic.twitter.com/wrxNy5GhvP — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 27, 2024

Well even ‘Rock Bottom’ has a basement! pic.twitter.com/sOgVdsaCzi — Robert Sweeney (@BobJSweeney) March 27, 2024

He's locked his trousers in the case and now can't go home. pic.twitter.com/7WpXPMepq6 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 27, 2024

Flag – ✅check!

Empty bookshelf – ✅check!

Oversized ministerial box containing fuck all – ✅check!

Shit-eating grin – ✅check! He’s ready to go! pic.twitter.com/UYXA40rQdm — Moog (@a_toots) March 27, 2024

This is the face of a guy who has spent 7 hours trying to open a case yet refuses to turn the case around because he thinks the hinges are buttons. pic.twitter.com/PIevEd7olt — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) March 27, 2024

9.