Jonathan Gullis’s new job sent this photo from his brief ministerial career viral – 17 funny captions and comments
In case you missed the news, Jonathan Gullis is now the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party – or one of them – and that news has been met with the scorn you’d expect.
I told Jonathan Gullis his first job as Deputy Chairman was to top up the soap dispensers. pic.twitter.com/5hGBLs1Lum
— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 27, 2024
In what world is the answer to Lee Anderson defecting Jonathan Gullis? Why does Sunak never learn?
— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 27, 2024
The @Conservatives have now truly scraped the bottom of their barrel.
The triple Z list replacement for 30p Lee Anderson is Johnathan Gullis
The Tories deserve a total wipeout at the election and I'll be delighted to help with that all the way pic.twitter.com/ugfWiQLSbj
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 26, 2024
Although the position isn’t a ministerial one, a photo from the brief period in which he was the Minister for School Standards under Liz Truss has been circulating on Twitter/X, with some very funny comments and captions.
Don’t trust a guy with no books pic.twitter.com/ocREmZiypZ
— Dan "the Legal Juggernaut" Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) March 27, 2024
Here are some more we enjoyed.
1.
— Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) March 27, 2024
2.
“Mum said I can keep my legos in here so they don’t keep getting stuck between my toes or going up the hoover.” pic.twitter.com/BkICf0Hket
— Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) March 27, 2024
3.
At least the box is happy. pic.twitter.com/p1k3cjqn9D
— Adam Macqueen (@adam_macqueen) March 27, 2024
4.
“And i said, ‘I’m going to take this box, Noel, but will never open it, because then it can be any amount of money I want it to be!’ And Noel didn’t think it worked that way, but i grabbed it and ran, so… as long as we don’t open it, we’re covered, Rishi!” pic.twitter.com/wrxNy5GhvP
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 27, 2024
5.
Well even ‘Rock Bottom’ has a basement! pic.twitter.com/sOgVdsaCzi
— Robert Sweeney (@BobJSweeney) March 27, 2024
6.
He's locked his trousers in the case and now can't go home. pic.twitter.com/7WpXPMepq6
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 27, 2024
7.
Flag – ✅check!
Empty bookshelf – ✅check!
Oversized ministerial box containing fuck all – ✅check!
Shit-eating grin – ✅check!
He’s ready to go! pic.twitter.com/UYXA40rQdm
— Moog (@a_toots) March 27, 2024
8.
This is the face of a guy who has spent 7 hours trying to open a case yet refuses to turn the case around because he thinks the hinges are buttons. pic.twitter.com/PIevEd7olt
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) March 27, 2024
9.
Gullis with his wee suitcase holding his worm collection, a defrosted ice pole he forgot about, 4 Duracell batteries and a signed postcard of Suella. pic.twitter.com/5BEnuZmvnN
— Ginger Tucci (@Ginger_Tucci) March 27, 2024