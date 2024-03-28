News conservatives

Jonathan Gullis’s new job sent this photo from his brief ministerial career viral – 17 funny captions and comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 28th, 2024

In case you missed the news, Jonathan Gullis is now the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party – or one of them – and that news has been met with the scorn you’d expect.

Although the position isn’t a ministerial one, a photo from the brief period in which he was the Minister for School Standards under Liz Truss has been circulating on Twitter/X, with some very funny comments and captions.

Here are some more we enjoyed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2