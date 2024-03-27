People are sharing the ‘childhood experiences that everyone agrees were terrible’ – 23 most relatable flashbacks

Life childhood

Lots of people reckon that our childhood are the best days of our lives and not everyone agrees with that, obviously.

But no matter how you look back on your nascent days on this spinning rock, we can surely all unite around, those childhood experiences that everyone – and we mean everyone – agrees were terrible.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because over on Reddit Blueguyy_reddit just asked this.

‘What is a childhood experience that everyone agrees was terrible?’

And we read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 23 were the most relatable flashbacks, the very opposite of nostalgia.

1.

‘Standing in line to pay for groceries, your parent realizes they forgot something, leaves you in line, insta-fear as line moves too fast.’

AEONmeteorite

2.

‘My dad forgot his wallet once and filled up his tank. This was back in the day when you’d pay inside after you filled up. He left me at the gas station for collateral while he went home to get his wallet. It was an awkward 15 minutes.’

othybear

3.

‘Calling your teacher Mom.’

Pinotnoirmidsizedcar

4.

‘Eating alone in the cafeteria because you moved to a new state quickly made friends and then they all decided to bully and hate you for seemingly no reason.’

SternLecture

5.

‘When your mom runs into another mom at the grocery store and you know you’re gonna be stuck there standing around for half an hour.’

throwawayy129032

6.

‘First death of a pet.’

PermaBanTogether

7.

‘Changing for gym class.’

toreachme

·

8.

‘Karate chopped in the leg by a scooter.’

ToppHatt_8000

9.

‘The universal dread of hearing the ice cream truck’s music, rushing outside with coins in hand, only to watch it drive away before you could catch it. That moment of disappointment is a shared childhood heartbreak, a cruel lesson in the fleeting nature of opportunity and joy.’

Difficult_Room8110

10.

‘Having to say stuff about you in front of the class.’

Blueguyy_reddit

11.

‘Having to ask permission to go to the bathroom in class.’

manykeets

12.

‘That final week of a long school break. (depends on where you live)

‘We used to have 2 months during summer. 2 months are an eternity for a child.

‘Then that final week came. It was always so depressing. You get used to the freedom you have and you finally enjoy living. Then suddenly you see the banners around town:

“Schools have started again.”

‘Every adult is reminding you schools are about the start again and suddenly you see the days closing in very fast.

‘Then mom decides staying up late is done because I needed to get used to the rythm of school hours again. Suddenly you notice the sun already starts to set quite early. Temperatures decrease. Rain starts to fall.

‘I hated it. I really hated it.’

Honest_Math_7760