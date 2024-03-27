Men are sharing things that are normal to them but they think would be mind-blowing to women – 21 eye-openers

Life men

Over on Reddit men have been sharing the things that are normal to them but would be mind-blowing to women. At least, they think they would be mind-blowing to women, after workdncsheets asked this.

‘What are some things that are normal to men but mind blowing to women?’

Now we’re not entirely sure exactly how mind-blowing some of these would be to women, but these 21 proved especially popular.

1.

‘My wife continually asks me ‘did anyone say anything about your shirt/hair/shoes/etc?’

‘No, no one says anything about my appearance.’

lollerkeet

2.

‘Long car rides with another dude, nobody says anything and nobody is mad.’

zenzealot

3.

‘I went to a girl’s house recently and she and her roommates were shocked that I didn’t share my location with my friends.’

Impossible_Bear5263

4.

‘That we don’t socialize/talk/bond with other guys in the bathroom.

‘No talking in the bathroom. You go in, take care of business, wash your hands, and get out.

‘No standing next to another dude at the urinal unless you have no choice.

‘Women’s behavior in the bathroom is considerably different than men’s behavior, or so I’ve been told.’

FbxCycler

5.

‘Being single means no physical contact for extended periods. Or just me. I haven’t been hugged in over 4 years. The last time I touched someone else was a handshake 5 months ago.’

ridethroughlife

6.

‘Seeing your same mates like 3 days on a row and just hanging out and doing nothing. ‘but you saw James yesterday. What are you gonna talk about?’ I dunno babe – cars? He’s my mate- I’d see him every day if I could.’

Geofferz

7.

‘I don’t remember the birthday of my best friend of 12 years. i just know its in January.’

Coolstashio

8.

‘Not being complimented for years.’

Ruminations0

9.

‘Had a meetup with the boys for hours. Not a single photo was taken.’

mastersyx

10.

‘Struggling to do something in public and no one coming over to assist you.’

i-need-blinker-fluid

11.

‘As a woman I can say something that blows my mind constantly about men is being able to leave the house with no bag. Just like keys and wallet in pockets. 0 inventory. Wild to me.’

cinnamonbutterfly