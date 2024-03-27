Politics conservatives

Susanna Reid’s ruthless questions on social care tied Gillian Keegan in cringeworthy knots

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2024

More than four years after Boris Johnson claimed to have a solution to the growing problem of inadequate social care provision, the sector is in an even greater state of crisis.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, Gillian Keegan was rolled out to defend the Government’s record to Susanna Reid. It did not go well.

People enjoyed seeing a minister held to account. Here’s their verdict.

You can pinpoint the moment her soul leaves her body.

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab