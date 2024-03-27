Susanna Reid’s ruthless questions on social care tied Gillian Keegan in cringeworthy knots

Politics conservatives

More than four years after Boris Johnson claimed to have a solution to the growing problem of inadequate social care provision, the sector is in an even greater state of crisis.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, Gillian Keegan was rolled out to defend the Government’s record to Susanna Reid. It did not go well.

Watch Susanna Reid skewer Gillian Keegan over social care GK: We put in additional tax to specifically pay for social care SR: The NI rise? GK: Yes SR: And your chancellor has just cut NI GK: Yes. SR: So you've literally cut away the support#GMB pic.twitter.com/qncVQmvxoI — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) March 26, 2024

People enjoyed seeing a minister held to account. Here’s their verdict.

1.

yet another ‘it’s like The Thick of It’ moment https://t.co/PRI4tYOm2t — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) March 26, 2024

2.

I know how much Gillian Keegan needs to feel appreciated, so I told her she is doing a fucking good job of looking like a complete idiot. https://t.co/BeFWlRAKVR — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 26, 2024

3.

Can't believe a consummate performer like Gillian Keegan could be outwitted so easily. https://t.co/RirNAC1vpR — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 26, 2024

4.

5.

Keegan: There are way more moving parts in her £10k Rolex than in her head. https://t.co/9CaGOtA0Qr — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) March 26, 2024

6.

Nobody could have predicted that 14 years after the Tories got into power, everyone would be 14 years older. Utterly baffling isn't it.#GeneralElectionN0W https://t.co/jnWXd8nIvq — Alex S ‍♂️ #FBPA (@2ears2wheels) March 26, 2024

7.

The walking face palm strikes again. https://t.co/78s4iVQr7y — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 26, 2024

8.

keegan on her arse here. technical knockout from reid. dry mouthed, flailing. https://t.co/vc6bozApvd — hassinator_69 (@HassayJohn) March 26, 2024

9.

High stakes poker & they keep sending out the fucking idiot to bluff. https://t.co/FF3d9bXPfm — Political Satirical – "cogito, ergo sum" (@CallOutToryLies) March 26, 2024

10.

Oh it'll be fine – they're not going to test care home residents leaving hospital for covid so I'm sure the problem will just go away….. — Kuntie Plopkins (@KuntiePlopkins) March 26, 2024

11.

This is excellent from Susanna .. tied Keegan in knots.. because she won’t admit the Tories have lied, ignored and failed social care for 14 years !!!!! And continue to do exactly the same ! https://t.co/V9bOzm2Jhf — RR (@RR310304951) March 26, 2024

12.

Dear God! Gillian Keegan redefining a car crash interview…… https://t.co/UeVzFnFODf — Yapp (@CowanspaulPaul) March 26, 2024

You can pinpoint the moment her soul leaves her body.

The exact point she starts struggling to believe her own lies… pic.twitter.com/U24Rc6tHYD — David (@Zero_4) March 26, 2024

READ MORE

Susanna Reid’s pitch perfect response to that excruciating Michelle Mone interview surely spoke for the nation

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab