Nigel Farage plans to stuff his face with Easter eggs to own ‘NHS luvvies’ – 18 sweet takedowns

In the run-up to Easter, Dr Andrew Kelso, the medical director of NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, advised people against eating an Easter egg in one sitting, due to the high calorie count of the chocolate. Do not eat a whole Easter egg in one go, NHS doctor urges https://t.co/oKwRqcBmRv — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 26, 2024

Of course, the advice was widely mocked.

*Slowly folds three Easter eggs into my mouth like somebody pushing a duvet through a letter box while maintaining unbroken eye contact with this doctor* https://t.co/KklLEX3qvA — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 27, 2024

This is sensible advice. Please do not eat a whole Easter egg in one go. You will dislocate your jaw, which can be painful. Easter eggs should be broken into manageable ‘bite-sized’ pieces and consumed within one sitting whilst watching an old movie. Stay safe. https://t.co/sANJGA3IX7 — Charlotte White (@restorationcake) March 28, 2024

Nigel Farage entered the chat.

If anyone tries to stop him, he’s going to scream and scream and scream until he’s sick.

These responses sum up people’s general attitude to Farage’s column, and they contain some NSFW language.

1.

literally the only people this will annoy are the staff at the Toby Carvery on Sunday who’ll have to put your Cadbury’s Easter Egg rubbish in the bin now pic.twitter.com/P7Iq0GGFl4 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 28, 2024

2.

I am personally extremely triggered and offended when people eat undercooked chicken out of the bin. pic.twitter.com/2njNTlsav8 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 28, 2024

3.

4.

One minute you love the NHS the next you're pretending to eat a bit of chocolate to annoy them. Just fuck off. pic.twitter.com/2IsJsTzLmy — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 28, 2024

5.

Can someone from the NHS tell Nigel not to drink arsenic this Easter please? pic.twitter.com/Svw1sdiRI7 — Florence (@LoxyFlo) March 28, 2024

6.

This Easter, I’ll be using needles that I found in the street because I LOVE ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/wY41mb6J2k — Ted Hill (@thetedhill) March 28, 2024

7.

8.

Wow, eating chocolate eggs to own the Libs. What a time to be alive.

~deep sigh~ pic.twitter.com/NIQp3Qzg6w — Moog (@a_toots) March 28, 2024

9.