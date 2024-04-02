Entertainment viral

See why one Welsh kebab shop has gone wildly viral for its delicious Grease parody

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 2nd, 2024

If you happen to be near the Welsh town of Llangollen, you should probably pop along to Street Pizza & Kebab, which has gone viral after their unorthodox approach to marketing caught people’s attention.

@streetpizzallangollen Do you love Chilli Sauce all over your kebabs and chips? Its our most popular sauce for kebab lovers at Street Pizza in Llangollen #llangollen #streetpizza #kebabshop #pizzashop ♬ original sound – Street Pizza Llangollen

What they lack in musical prowess, they make up for in humour and enthusiasm. TikTok users weren’t put off by the odd bum note.

Voice of an angel bossman x.
swaglikewater

A voice created in heaven and fine tuned in a kebab shop!
Street Pizza Llangollen

Gonna tell my kids this is John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.
izzy taylor

That’s cruel
Street Pizza Llangollen

‘You better hurry up’ goes hard.
Ethan

Eurovision level x.
Becky Levy

Now that’s a plan!!
Street Pizza Llangollen

The clip took off when it found its way to Twitter/X, gaining a whole new audience.

These reactions really captured the mood.

Their Grease parody isn’t their only foray into the entertainment business. Here’s just one of their other masterpieces.

