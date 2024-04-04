Celebrity food

You can pinpoint the moment Jamie Oliver’s heart breaks in this classic TV moment

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 4th, 2024

Back in 2010, Jamie Oliver tried to change people’s attitude to food with a TV show called Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.

He travelled around the US, visiting areas with poor diets and equally poor health outcomes, showing those communities the benefits of introducing healthier eating for school meals.

This clip captured the moment some youngsters broke his heart with their unshakable love for chicken nuggets. See for yourself.

That “Great!” spoke volumes.

It was his own fault for making the finished version look so tempting. People still love the iconic moment.

Fourteen years later, his demo is still having the complete opposite effect to what he intended.

Source historyinmemes Image Screengrab