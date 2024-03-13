Brace yourselves – somebody has unearthed Jamie Oliver’s reggae song about curry and it’s spicy stuff

Celebrity food

Jamie Oliver is undoubtedly a man of many talents. He’s a celebrity cook, restaurateur, best-selling author and campaigner. Turns out that there’s another rather more surprising string to his bow. To that list you can now add ‘singer/ songwriter’.

A video of one of Jamie’s live shows from the late 2000s has appeared on Twitter/X. It shows him preparing a curry in front of a paying audience, being soundtracked by his own song Give it to me Hot (Lamb Curry).

It was shared by Mnrrntt so let’s tuck right in…

Curry for dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/QpQ5NXg2Vs — Mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) March 8, 2024

Oh wow! That accent!

It got some reactions (of course it did)…

Sometimes you think you’ve seen everything and then this happens and you have to start reordering your list of worst things that ever happened. — Craig Cooper (@craigcooperxyz) March 8, 2024

Every now and again I see a video that makes me think ‘y’know, it’s probably the right thing that we’re currently staring into the apocalypse as a species’. — Gareth Green (@ImperialMince) March 9, 2024

This just sounds like every Ed Sheeran song — JVT (@DotsAndLoopsMcr) March 8, 2024

Reckon this is where Ricky Gervais got inspiration for Equality Street. — Paulie (@paulie_paulie) March 8, 2024

I don't understand how he didn't go to prison for this — Peter Timson (@LovelyBill) March 9, 2024

Possibly the worst example of cultural appropriation since Beckham’s hair pic.twitter.com/itaDvm2XLH — Grumpelstiltskin (@MrGrumpton) March 8, 2024

Walked down the aisle to this. https://t.co/Ne4CGI1CUd — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) March 8, 2024

How does this manage to be a hate crime against EVERYONE?!? https://t.co/MSQrgLJyuE — Shambolic Neutral, inventor of the Clitoris 2024 (@BradfemlyWalsh) March 9, 2024

And if you’re hungry for more, then here’s the rest of the clip.

Life will never be quite the same again after watching this.

