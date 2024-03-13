Celebrity food

Brace yourselves – somebody has unearthed Jamie Oliver’s reggae song about curry and it’s spicy stuff

David Harris. Updated March 13th, 2024

Jamie Oliver is undoubtedly a man of many talents. He’s a celebrity cook, restaurateur, best-selling author and campaigner. Turns out that there’s another rather more surprising string to his bow. To that list you can now add ‘singer/ songwriter’.

A video of one of Jamie’s live shows from the late 2000s has appeared on Twitter/X. It shows him preparing a curry in front of a paying audience, being soundtracked by his own song Give it to me Hot (Lamb Curry).

It was shared by Mnrrntt so let’s tuck right in…

Oh wow! That accent!

It got some reactions (of course it did)…

And if you’re hungry for more, then here’s the rest of the clip.

Life will never be quite the same again after watching this.

