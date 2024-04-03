Minnie Mouse’s unfortunate wardrobe fail was already good but her in-character response was A++
First in an occasional and possibly never to be repeated series, unfortunate wardrobe fail of the week goes to Minnie Mouse, or more accurately the poor soul who was inside the costume … when this happened.
And it’s not the wardrobe fail we’re here for – well, it is – but it’s what happens immediately afterwards.
Minnie took AWF y’all not about to see her minussy out like that pic.twitter.com/W2OqfuCr7d
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 2, 2024
Kudos for staying in character!
The way she ran off, lol!
— SwahiliJewel (@SwahiliJewel) April 2, 2024
She was EMBARRASSED
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 2, 2024
She had to GO her cookie was on display & her man ain’t give a fuck pic.twitter.com/zfsVFITxz2
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 3, 2024
The way she took off running took me out. pic.twitter.com/smN7c7GeZJ
— I’m Pressure Y’all Pressed (@kiss_my_grits01) April 3, 2024
Like baby you could’ve just pulled them up or just kicked them off, she RAN for her life
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 3, 2024
the look down
— ᱬᱬ (@darthtalkalot) April 2, 2024
To conclude …
I shouldn’t be laughing this hard pic.twitter.com/QeIbxv65sg
— Az (@disniggaaz) April 2, 2024
I was in TEARS
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 2, 2024
