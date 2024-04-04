Someone made a Gordon Ramsay biscuit, and his face was a picture

Celebrity food

Gordon Ramsay often reacts to other people’s cookery videos, but we suspect it was a first for him to react to someone recreating his face in food – specifically an iced biscuit.

The reveal is spectacular.

We didn’t expect that, Gordon didn’t expect that – and neither did TikTok users.

I actually had high hopes.

Abby

WALMART GORDON.

trippie bri

If Wish and Temu collaborated to make a Gordon Ramsay cookie.

Chrisie

The way I trusted the process …

That.girl_wanjiku

Well it started well.

pegsy56

That was NOT expected.

JedaiiXander

The way I busted out laughing sooo loudly omg.

Chels

Omg Gordon Ramsay your reaction was so funny.

Edgar

What I ordered vs what I got.

bmwgirltisha

Heather Goodwin was offended on his behalf.

Gordon you need to call the FBI because that was a CRIME

It wasn’t a crime …it was a joke. Here’s the real one.

Very impressive. We’ll probably stick to Hobnobs, though.

