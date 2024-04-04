Someone made a Gordon Ramsay biscuit, and his face was a picture
Gordon Ramsay often reacts to other people’s cookery videos, but we suspect it was a first for him to react to someone recreating his face in food – specifically an iced biscuit.
The reveal is spectacular.
@gordonramsayofficial #duet with @Karen Thi | Cookies & Baking Something is overbaked with this cookie #cookiedecorating #ramsayreacts ♬ Souvenir De Paris – Martin Taylor
We didn’t expect that, Gordon didn’t expect that – and neither did TikTok users.
I actually had high hopes.
Abby
WALMART GORDON.
trippie bri
If Wish and Temu collaborated to make a Gordon Ramsay cookie.
Chrisie
The way I trusted the process …
That.girl_wanjiku
Well it started well.
pegsy56
That was NOT expected.
JedaiiXander
The way I busted out laughing sooo loudly omg.
Chels
Omg Gordon Ramsay your reaction was so funny.
Edgar
What I ordered vs what I got.
bmwgirltisha
Heather Goodwin was offended on his behalf.
Gordon you need to call the FBI because that was a CRIME
It wasn’t a crime …it was a joke. Here’s the real one.
@bakersmanncookies Replying to @And I @Gordon Ramsay ♬ original sound – Karen Thi | Cookies & Baking
Very impressive. We’ll probably stick to Hobnobs, though.
