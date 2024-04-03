This fabulous takedown of Esther McVey’s ‘fake flag fury’ was magnificently done

Politics Esther mcvey

As you’ll know by now a certain type of person is furious with people apparently messing around with their favourite flag, that flag being the Union Jack, of course.

First there was the new England football kit and Team GB’s pink and purple makeover ahead of the Paris Olympics.

And when we say a certain type of person, we mean Nigel Farage …

This is a step too far. Total woke madness that must be reversed. pic.twitter.com/MH0MiryFar — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 1, 2024

… and in particular, Conservative MP and minister for common sense, Esther McVey.

I’m proud of our national flag – can everyone leave it alone & keep it just as it is. British Airways tried to change it many years ago – what a massive mistake that was just as it is now with our British Olympic Association trying to tamper with it. pic.twitter.com/JzrgPpUMCX — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) April 2, 2024

And we mention these usual suspects because of this fabulous response in the form of a Twitter thread by @edwinhayward .

It’s simply magnificently done and required reading for anyone getting in a grump about this sort of thing.

THREAD

There’s a lot of hate-farming fuss about flags and what some see as the perversion of the original Union Jack. Much of the fake rage has emanated from the Tory party, which is ironic given how many times they’ve bastardised it for their own use. It’s been a tree… 1/ https://t.co/9o5EcuaGam pic.twitter.com/m1Ul9obozc — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

It’s been brutally chopped in half, and used as part of a Jenga-inspired sculpture… 2/ pic.twitter.com/6xUZjSMYLC — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

It’s been cut in half and bent… 3/ pic.twitter.com/XzixO8zlQS — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

It’s been turned into a weird arrow… 4/ pic.twitter.com/6eBBS6m4od — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

It’s been coopted into an alarmingly explosive-looking tick. 5/ pic.twitter.com/MIqw8qVl82 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

It’s been sliced into strips and wrapped around another Jenga edifice… 6/ pic.twitter.com/f1r6xLTBW0 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

It’s been chopped up and bent and generally tinkered with… 7/ pic.twitter.com/uw5zJTNkhi — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

It’s been deformed and used in pieces… 8/ pic.twitter.com/iWTRJ5OWIm — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) April 2, 2024

