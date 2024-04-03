Politics Esther mcvey

This fabulous takedown of Esther McVey’s ‘fake flag fury’ was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated April 3rd, 2024

As you’ll know by now a certain type of person is furious with people apparently messing around with their favourite flag, that flag being the Union Jack, of course.

First there was the new England football kit and Team GB’s pink and purple makeover ahead of the Paris Olympics.

And when we say a certain type of person, we mean Nigel Farage …

… and in particular, Conservative MP and minister for common sense, Esther McVey.

And we mention these usual suspects because of this fabulous response in the form of a Twitter thread by @edwinhayward .

It’s simply magnificently done and required reading for anyone getting in a grump about this sort of thing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

