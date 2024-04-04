Rishi Sunak popped up as a surprise financial adviser and the Community Note is the best so far – 19 favourite reactions

Politics Rishi Sunak

The local elections in England and Wales are less than a month away, so the party election broadcasts have begun, but the Government snuck out an extra broadcast, in which the PM was the surprise ‘financial adviser’ for members of the public.

Here’s how that panned out.

They were not expecting this… pic.twitter.com/ts2ss4iCFX — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 3, 2024

Looking at the state of the UK’s finances wouldn’t exactly inspire most people to embrace a What Would Rishi Do? philosophy, but that wasn’t the only issue. We’ll let the Community Note explain.

Well, that’s awkward. The prank and the note caught people’s attention.

If my financial advisor had just spent £1.6b on a barge, I think I might shop around. https://t.co/VI1EAr9zNF — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 3, 2024

They most certainly were NOT expecting this. Proper. Funny. pic.twitter.com/scMpGZPCLG — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 3, 2024

'My number one top tip is to marry one of the richest people in the world' https://t.co/V2AHsSl2tq — Naomi Smith (@pimlicat) April 3, 2024

Hmm. I bet they ‘were’ expecting it. Otherwise someone would surely have asked when he was gonna get on and call the blooming election. https://t.co/ph6Z3PN72z — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) April 3, 2024

Rishi Sunak towing that difficult line between light-hearted videos to appeal to floating voters and committing financial crime pic.twitter.com/qKAThAuRsc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 3, 2024

“Hi Elsie! I’m an unregulated Financial Adviser. Open your purse & repeat after me: “Help yourself!” #bbcpm pic.twitter.com/2Y1yhj4NUy — X – Grouchy Marxist (@Evilgenius222) April 3, 2024

Absolutely love that the conceit here is that members of the public didn't know they were going to be talking to the PM and are being taken by surprise, and then Rishi Sunak's first words are "Ronnie, hello again". https://t.co/nOakNrVezu — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) April 3, 2024

Given one of the people featured has met with ministers in recent weeks and mentioned by the PM in a recent speech, it's hardly that much a surprise. And rather dishonest to suggest these are random members of the public. https://t.co/3Eoh1CKryz — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) April 3, 2024

Best advice: “Get government contracts, governments have a tendency to pay over the odds, allowing you to make more profit” — Matt Cleeve (@cleeve_matt) April 3, 2024

10.