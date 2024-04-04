Politics Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak popped up as a surprise financial adviser and the Community Note is the best so far – 19 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 4th, 2024

The local elections in England and Wales are less than a month away, so the party election broadcasts have begun, but the Government snuck out an extra broadcast, in which the PM was the surprise ‘financial adviser’ for members of the public.

Here’s how that panned out.

Looking at the state of the UK’s finances wouldn’t exactly inspire most people to embrace a What Would Rishi Do? philosophy, but that wasn’t the only issue. We’ll let the Community Note explain.

It is illegal to give financial advice without appropriate qualifications and accreditation. Penalties may range from a warning to a criminal charge. Rishi Sunak is not currently accredited to give financial advice, according to the FCA:

Well, that’s awkward. The prank and the note caught people’s attention.

