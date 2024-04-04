This grimmest of discoveries prompted some morbidly entertaining replies

Weird World death

This isn’t the first agony uncle (or indeed aunt) letter we’ve featured on these pages, but it’s definitely unlike any we’ve ever posted yet.

It’s from a man who bought an old farmstead from his grandfather which came with a most unexpected feature.

It went wildly viral after it was shared by @elleryrjones.

me: oooohhh i’m so unhinged. i’m unhingedmaxing. random person writing into dear abby: pic.twitter.com/d7m9Z5CDap — ellery jones (@elleryrjones) April 3, 2024

And because that’s very likely tricky to read in full, here it is again.

They can say that again.

And almost as unexpected as the find was the number of entertaining replies. Along with the sensible and sensitive ones, obviously. And these people surely said it best.

Oh so Grandads can’t have hobbies now?? — W_.ll Evs (@TheRealEVS999) April 3, 2024

Option A: Bury the truth

Option B: Tell the family

Option C: REPEAT THE EXPERIMENT — Catsy (@SamuelCatsy) April 3, 2024

Dear Abby,

I just found out that my grandfather – who recently sold me his land – is interested in science & has a history of avid data collection, and I am ungrateful to receive a free skull with my purchase. How do I hide my cowardice from the rest of my kinfolk? — Your Childhood Penpal (they/she) (@teresadactyl) April 3, 2024

I hear a homeowner with generational wealth complaining here. — @JAConthebrazos.bsky.social (@JAC_OnTheBrazos) April 3, 2024

I definitely don’t want them, but if I came into possession of the skull of one of my ancestors I would 100% be compelled to build a shrine/catacomb to place it in. Just too good an opportunity to be missed, you don’t get the chance to have a good old fashioned crypt these days — Cian (@Cianhub) April 3, 2024

Just be happy it’s great-grandad & not the start of a multi-part true crime podcast. Jeez.

And be thankful for google and libraries so people can just look up shit like this instead of doing fucked up experiments — dr. k Meraxes (@kittensnotkids) April 3, 2024

You should embed it in resin , cut the top of the skull off, and make it a small mug. Oh, and paint “Worlds Best GreatGrandfather” — greg argendeli (@sdmedia) April 3, 2024

Complain all you want but people like grandpa is how science progressed. — Rusty (@0xRusty) April 4, 2024

I actually think this is beautiful. Everyone grieves differently. Lots of different cultures throughout history have had unique funerary rights. I just hope great-grandpa was okay with it. — ⭕️ (@saintpav) April 3, 2024

You get an interesting cadaver experiment AND a free skull AND and a farmstead AND a memory of a beloved restive for one price?!? And you’re COMPLAINING??? Don’t piss me off — #PhoenixWrightForSmash (@Lost_In_Ace) April 3, 2024

A 200 year old farmstead very likely has other ancestors and family members buried on it already. — David Cornette (@DavidLC11) April 3, 2024

At the veeeeery least, I would burn a candle, plant some flowers, and tell him thank you for his time watching the farm and he can rest now. — SpringPeeper (@RachelsBirds) April 3, 2024

Yeah that might not be the only body buried out there.. — Morgan True (@true_morgan) April 3, 2024

And just in case you were wondering how Dear Abby responded …

ugh not numbers. time to plug my employer and the response: https://t.co/4JUPV3MCAl — ellery jones (@elleryrjones) April 3, 2024

A what?

Abby no pic.twitter.com/uLDhwV94Xg — Arius ➡️ FFXVI x FFXIV (@AriusRaygn) April 3, 2024

Source @elleryrjones Chicago Sun Times Image Unsplash Fred Pixlab