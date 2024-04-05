This forensic 9-point takedown of that Tory ‘second most powerful country in the world’ ad is simply perfect

Politics conservatives

You’ll no doubt have seen by now that butt-clenchingly awful Conservative Party ad declaring Britain the ‘second most powerful country in the world’ because, look.

Don’t let the doomsters and the naysayers trick you into talking down our country. The UK is as strong as ever pic.twitter.com/0TsDiFcryO — Conservatives (@Conservatives) April 4, 2024

There was no end of fabulous responses (and we’ve rounded up 27 of our favourite responses here).

But perhaps the most incisive and revealing response went to Nick Murphy, maker of TV dramas including A Spy Among Friends, A Christmas Carol and Save Me.

Because this is what he had to say about it.

So…

– Illegal to use monarch in political advertising

– Aston Martin is Canadian owned

– Great to see the British football team line up

– Film & creative arts education is being slashed

I missed anything? pic.twitter.com/emUG3W3VNX — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) April 5, 2024

And it didn’t end there.

Turns out I have:

– the Typhoon is built by a European consortium

– the F-35 is American (thanks @DaveHartwell1) — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) April 5, 2024

No women in the image — Kate (@katebevan) April 5, 2024

Glaringly. Not least the only English football team to have won anything since the reformation — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) April 5, 2024

don't forget the flag colours have been altered with that insta filter — Samara Smith (@samarasmith11) April 5, 2024

Is Britain really the "second most powerful country in the world"? — Doc Paul (@drpyromaniac) April 5, 2024

I’m no expert but absolutely not a chance in hell — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) April 5, 2024

The container ship pictured is owned and operated by MSC, based out of Geneva — Gizmo (@Gizmo83508413) April 5, 2024

And also.

I’m sure the Scottish, Welsh & NI football authorities are delighted with the English football team ‘representing’ Britain. https://t.co/Cr4NF1uA00 — jimpanzee (@jimpanzee60) April 5, 2024

Amazing isn’t it? Jesus Christ they are hopeless — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) April 5, 2024

We think that’s nine points. It could be 10, though. Or eight.

Last word to @nickmurftweets.

Thing is I do still love so many things about the country, so many, we all do. But no, unless you subscribe to this flag shagging, jingoistic delusion about our ‘greatness’, you’re “talking the country down”. They want THEIR type of pride or it doesn’t count. Grow the fuck up. — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) April 5, 2024

