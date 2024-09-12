Celebrity Alan Sugar comebacks

Alan Sugar smelled a rat after the Apprentice lost out at the NTAs and Paul Sinha’s comeback deserved a gong of its own

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2024

It was the National Television Awards on ITV on Wednesday night – woohoo! – and Strictly Come Dancing and Mr Bates vs The Post Office were among the big winners.

BBC1’s The Apprentice wasn’t, by all accounts, and was Alan Sugar happy about it? Of course he wasn’t. And not only that, he smelled a rat. A big one!

And when people took issue with his suggestion …

… He didn’t hesitate to double down.

And indeed triple down.

Which is probably the point we should say there’s no evidence that the NTAs are fixed but voted for by viewers.

But we mention it because Paul Sinha’s response – The Chase won best daytime programme, since you ask – deserved a gong all of its own.

Boom.

And because we’re talking Paul Sinha – second time in a week! – it reminds us of this fabulous Andrew Tate takedown a few days back.

Follow @paulybengali here!

And congratulations to The Chase …

Source @paulybengali