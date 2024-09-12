Conspiracy loving Naomi Wolf reckons someone was having a word in Kamala Harris’s ear and was schooled into next week

US conspiracy theories kamala harris

American author Naomi Wolf is known to have a penchant for the occasional conspiracy theory or three and the US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump sent her thinking cap into overdrive.

Trump was largely viewed to have had a total howler, with Harris emerging on top. And Wolf wondered if the vice president couldn’t possibly have done this without some kind of outside help.

Specifically, that her earrings were actually a microphone. Of course they were!

Absolutely, one-hundred percent believable that she wore these ear buds. Her performance, 180° out of phase with any other debate showing she's ever had, proves that some type of assistance was rendered. — FirstPrinciplesMike (@OldWisdom44) September 11, 2024

Her performance was 100 per cent different from any appearance she has ever made. Not possible imo for a person so inept to change so much overnight. Is it a crime to use a technology to cheat on a Presidential debate? If so there should be discovery including asking Nova for… https://t.co/Pq8hc44YJO — Dr. Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) September 11, 2024

And we don’t know if these people who replied were also being fed these posts via earbuds that doubled as earrings in their lugholes, but they seemed to totally nail it, 100%.

1.

If a deterioration such as yours can occur naturally, from respected author to conspiracist gobbledygook merchant, then surely the relatively much smaller improvement of Kamala Harris, after three years as VP, is no mystery. https://t.co/frA4b70Eq7 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 12, 2024

2.

Or, hear me out: Maybe a Black woman who served as former DA for a major city, then as attorney general for the most populous state in the country, then as U.S. Senator for the same state, then as Vice President is actually good at arguing? Nah must be cheating — JChoe (@JoohnChoe) September 11, 2024

3.

good afternoon, I am insane https://t.co/UTQxxPTw5u — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) September 11, 2024

4.

You are not serious. — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) September 11, 2024

5.

Obvious nonsense, but whenever this comes up I always think, if it *were* true, turning in-ear directions into a lively performance in real time is a hard skill, isn't it?? It's related to some of what live TV news presenters do actually do, and that is not easy. https://t.co/htegafkEJY — Oliver Burkeman (@oliverburkeman) September 11, 2024

6.

People change and learn. Just like you changed from writing a superb and important feminist text to a certifiably deranged conspiracy theorist. It happens. — Paul Goldsmith (@PaulGoldsmith73) September 11, 2024

7.

We've reached the Occam's razor stage where wearing secret ear phones is a more sensible explanation than doing some homework https://t.co/eQQkhHvrUV — Jack Stilgoe (@Jackstilgoe) September 11, 2024

8.

Sure Naomi . Have you eaten a cat ? — In Australia (@bettancourtjea1) September 11, 2024

9.

What I love about Naomi’s conspiracy stuff is that it never takes more than two Google searches to disprove. In this instance Kamala’s earrings don’t look remotely like the ones they’re suggesting. Instead, they’re a very recognisable Tiffany set. https://t.co/dEMLksjzqb — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 11, 2024

