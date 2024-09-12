US conspiracy theories kamala harris

Conspiracy loving Naomi Wolf reckons someone was having a word in Kamala Harris’s ear and was schooled into next week

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2024

American author Naomi Wolf is known to have a penchant for the occasional conspiracy theory or three and the US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump sent her thinking cap into overdrive.

Trump was largely viewed to have had a total howler, with Harris emerging on top. And Wolf wondered if the vice president couldn’t possibly have done this without some kind of outside help.

Specifically, that her earrings were actually a microphone. Of course they were!

And we don’t know if these people who replied were also being fed these posts via earbuds that doubled as earrings in their lugholes, but they seemed to totally nail it, 100%.

Source @naomirwolf