People loved this mocked-up Easyjet ‘response’ to that ever so slightly odd British Airways ad

Poke Staff. Updated April 8th, 2024

You might have seen those even so slightly odd British Airways ads on a billboard near you. Like this, we mean.

And we don’t know about you, but our initial reaction was that they had forgotten to stick up the other three-quarters of the ad (but maybe that’s just us – or was the intention).

Anyway, we mention it because of this mocked up Easyjet ‘response’ which went viral on Twitter because it was so well done.

Boom!

And yes it was a mockup, by copywriter Tom Birts who said: ‘If I were easyJet, (If I were easyJet. What does that even mean? Some sort of half-man-half-brand? An insult to nature is what it would be.) I’d do something like this.’

And there were plenty of people pointing out the problems with it (but only if it was real, obviously).

To conclude.

Source Tom Birts British Airways @alexhesz