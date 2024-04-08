People loved this mocked-up Easyjet ‘response’ to that ever so slightly odd British Airways ad

Pics advertising

You might have seen those even so slightly odd British Airways ads on a billboard near you. Like this, we mean.

And we don’t know about you, but our initial reaction was that they had forgotten to stick up the other three-quarters of the ad (but maybe that’s just us – or was the intention).

Anyway, we mention it because of this mocked up Easyjet ‘response’ which went viral on Twitter because it was so well done.

This is good, but the cut off logo in the corner is utterly sublime. pic.twitter.com/VYkv7488b5 — Alex Hesz (@alexhesz) April 6, 2024

Boom!

Is that real or mockup? Love it if it’s real. — Guy Sie (@GuySie) April 6, 2024

And yes it was a mockup, by copywriter Tom Birts who said: ‘If I were easyJet, (If I were easyJet. What does that even mean? Some sort of half-man-half-brand? An insult to nature is what it would be.) I’d do something like this.’

And there were plenty of people pointing out the problems with it (but only if it was real, obviously).

This can't be a real ad because not every flight is half price and the ASA would destroy them — Ted Anderson (@TedsTechTed) April 6, 2024

Predatory advertising, two problems. 1. Making your brand all about price

2. You force the customer to visualise the other brand more, oops And well, it’s just lazy. — Jamie (@Userisjamie) April 6, 2024

To conclude.

This is fun, but it’s not real. And that’s the difference where it comes to work like the recent BA campaign and why everyone had an opinion on it: they actually, really did it. We give too much credit to mock-ups, concepts, and fake ad placements on this bird app. https://t.co/K0HYRlfu0x — Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) April 6, 2024

Source Tom Birts British Airways @alexhesz