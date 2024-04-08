The ‘mild vandalism’ of this village sign might be today’s funniest seven words

Pics funny signs vandalism

There’s a whole subset of vandalism called ‘mild vandalism’ which – while we never advocate criminal damage of any kind, obviously – is of the subtler, funnier and basically more viral variety.

Like this, for instance.

And this.



And this.

And indeed this!

And we mention all those because there’s another entry went viral today and it goes straight to the top of the pile.

There’s a little village outside Birmingham called Frankley and this morning someone ‘enhanced’ the place name sign pic.twitter.com/U1KTjbbMIJ — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) April 7, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Bravo!

I love this so much! ☺️✨ https://t.co/rB3HmRCiZv — Miranda Dickinson✨ (@wurdsmyth) April 7, 2024

Mr Shankley — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) April 7, 2024

Source @drhingram