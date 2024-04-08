These ‘passages’ from the Donald Trump-endorsed bible are very funny and so on the money it hurts
You’ll probably know by now of Donald Trump’s latest money making wheeze – selling Trump-endorsed bibles for just $59.99!
We’re presuming that just like us you unfortunately haven’t had the chance to buy one yet but never fear because actress and comedian @leahknauer has got hold of one and shared a few key passages on TikTok.
And it’s very funny and so totally on the money it hurts.
@leahknauer lets read the new Trump Bible together #trumpbible #trumpbibles #trump #comediansoftiktok #comedy #fyp #comedy #politicaltiktok #politicalhumor #comedytok ♬ Boundless Worship – Josué Novais Piano Worship
And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here is again after it went viral on Twitter.
OMG, this is hilarious! pic.twitter.com/Q8BI0ZQR7m
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 7, 2024
And just a few of the things people said about it.
‘Girl I thought algorithm had betrayeth me.’
Tiredstarlings
‘Book of 2nd Bankruptcies has some really inspirational verses I heard.’
Upjake
‘Hamberders 3:16 says “Judas, stand back and stand by”
Mothman46
‘You just KILLED the internet with this one YOU WIN!!!!’
Teri Dade
‘I got scared and had to stop’
NYJETSGIRL
For more @leahknauer – and more Trump bible! – go to TikTok here.
READ MORE
An American challenged people to name a better breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were simply delicious
Source TikTok @leahknauer H/T @mmpadellan