These ‘passages’ from the Donald Trump-endorsed bible are very funny and so on the money it hurts

US bible donald trump

You’ll probably know by now of Donald Trump’s latest money making wheeze – selling Trump-endorsed bibles for just $59.99!

We’re presuming that just like us you unfortunately haven’t had the chance to buy one yet but never fear because actress and comedian @leahknauer has got hold of one and shared a few key passages on TikTok.

And it’s very funny and so totally on the money it hurts.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here is again after it went viral on Twitter.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Girl I thought algorithm had betrayeth me.’

Tiredstarlings ‘Book of 2nd Bankruptcies has some really inspirational verses I heard.’

Upjake ‘Hamberders 3:16 says “Judas, stand back and stand by”

Mothman46 ‘You just KILLED the internet with this one YOU WIN!!!!’

Teri Dade ‘I got scared and had to stop’

NYJETSGIRL

For more @leahknauer – and more Trump bible! – go to TikTok here.

READ MORE

An American challenged people to name a better breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were simply delicious

Source TikTok @leahknauer H/T @mmpadellan