This thread of ‘places on Earth that don’t look real’ is today’s most jaw-dropping thing
Here’s a rather fabulous thread that’s been making everyone’s day better. It was so good, in fact, that some people reckoned it was the best thread ever.
It was a whole bunch of ‘places on Earth that don’t look real’ from @JamesLucasIT. And it’s quite the eye-opener!
Places on Earth that don’t look real – thread
1. Namibia, where the desert meets the ocean pic.twitter.com/VFlMGebnxi
2. Socotra, Yemen pic.twitter.com/HRx9b3qKet
3. Cycling on the edge of clouds in Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia, the largest salt flat in the world.pic.twitter.com/qn12SBqBWH
4. Mont Saint-Michel, France pic.twitter.com/mtw3kVuT0H
5. Stuðlagil Canyon, Iceland
These huge basalt pillars are believed to be more than 2 million years old, a remnant of the ice age.pic.twitter.com/sx173DHpr1
6. The eye of the Earth, Croatia pic.twitter.com/8il8hRPQ4G
7. Meteora Monasteries, Greecepic.twitter.com/RAXspiiGUl
8. Bora Bora, French Polynesia pic.twitter.com/frgBh4tKIY
