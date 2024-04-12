English people absolutely do not want the blame for this bizarre recipe
Over on food TikTok, where good taste often goes to die, someone named Tammylouiseee shared a bizarre smoked sausage, beans and Smiley Faces concoction. It wasn’t just the unappetising mixture and method that had the comments section inflamed, but the fact that she claimed to have learnt it in England.
If you’re of a sensitive disposition – we’re sorry.
Let’s not dwell too long on what we all just witnessed. Instead, we’ll head straight to the comments.
Do you mean New England? Cause no-one in UK would have done that. When u return we’ll show you a proper breakfast bake.
Walk_the_walk
Are we in the same England?
Immy
Learned something in England using ingredients we don’t have.
Leah Gordon
Literally no one in England has ever made this.
ThemDessertz
Who EXACTLY taught you this? We need to know so we can deport them.
Loko
It’s been stitched a lot, but we particularly enjoyed seeing cleaning expert Ann Russell‘s reaction. Her expressions say everything we need to know.
@annrussell03
She was, as always, very polite and nice about it, but there were plenty more unimpressed comments on her post.
I learned this in England… From another American who happens to be visiting.
Chris
There isn’t a person in England who would touch beans with their bare hands like that.
Lil_mz_Hyde
I can hear the British scream way over here and i’m in The Netherlands!
Mireille
I just said “stop touching the beans” out loud in a room by myself.
Cara Beth
When Ann is horrified you know something is not okay.
Lauren Full
Pissing myself laughing at your face when you said “barbecue sauce?!”, you’ve set me up for the day. Thanks Ann.
Laurent
We cannot take the credit for that disaster.
HaloDoesWhatever
Craig Jones might have had an explanation.
If you learnt that in England someone was pranking you.
