English people absolutely do not want the blame for this bizarre recipe

Let’s not dwell too long on what we all just witnessed. Instead, we’ll head straight to the comments.

Do you mean New England? Cause no-one in UK would have done that. When u return we’ll show you a proper breakfast bake.

Walk_the_walk

Are we in the same England?

Immy

Learned something in England using ingredients we don’t have.

Leah Gordon

Literally no one in England has ever made this.

ThemDessertz

Who EXACTLY taught you this? We need to know so we can deport them.

Loko

It’s been stitched a lot, but we particularly enjoyed seeing cleaning expert Ann Russell‘s reaction. Her expressions say everything we need to know.

She was, as always, very polite and nice about it, but there were plenty more unimpressed comments on her post.

I learned this in England… From another American who happens to be visiting.

Chris

There isn’t a person in England who would touch beans with their bare hands like that.

Lil_mz_Hyde

I can hear the British scream way over here and i’m in The Netherlands!

Mireille

I just said “stop touching the beans” out loud in a room by myself.

Cara Beth

When Ann is horrified you know something is not okay.

Lauren Full

Pissing myself laughing at your face when you said “barbecue sauce?!”, you’ve set me up for the day. Thanks Ann.

Laurent

We cannot take the credit for that disaster.

HaloDoesWhatever

Craig Jones might have had an explanation.

If you learnt that in England someone was pranking you.

