Twitter funny

19 absolutely sh*t puns (not like that) from the ‘famously faecal’ hashtag

Poke Staff. Updated April 12th, 2024

Twitter/X has been enjoying some silliness with a little bit of NSFW humour thrown in. It’s what it does best.

It’s all because someone started a hashtag game based on #FamouslyFaecal, which went viral after people shared celebrity names, films, songs etc with a toilet-themed twist.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2