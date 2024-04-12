19 absolutely sh*t puns (not like that) from the ‘famously faecal’ hashtag
Twitter/X has been enjoying some silliness with a little bit of NSFW humour thrown in. It’s what it does best.
It’s all because someone started a hashtag game based on #FamouslyFaecal, which went viral after people shared celebrity names, films, songs etc with a toilet-themed twist.
These were our favourites.
1.
Waters shit down #FamouslyFaecal pic.twitter.com/bedgP5yfIL
— Fi (@rahhead01) April 11, 2024
2.
Shart Simpson pic.twitter.com/to1w1i9GRf
— Mike_M (@MrFlibble72LFC) April 11, 2024
3.
‘ Don’t stand so colostomy’ #FamouslyFaecal pic.twitter.com/m5MX5Mf8cQ
— The spirit of Diderot (@UK_Republic) April 11, 2024
4.
#FamouslyFaecal
Jacob's Shit Creek pic.twitter.com/dV90Ubblky
— Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) April 11, 2024
5.
King Charles the Turd #FamouslyFaecal pic.twitter.com/VOWTkyqbE4
— The spirit of Diderot (@UK_Republic) April 11, 2024
6.
#FamouslyFaecal
Bill and Ted's Excrement Adventure pic.twitter.com/6JwqhujSqH
— Neil Neil Orange Peel (@kearns_neil) April 11, 2024
7.
Chris Diarrhea#FamouslyFaecal pic.twitter.com/AhsLz8fIv4
— Evil Plotter Bananas (@LoubinWally) April 12, 2024
8.
Scoopy Doo pic.twitter.com/dJngEjP5Wa
— Mohammed Miah (@ref_tm) April 11, 2024
9.
Loo Loo pic.twitter.com/rZIDzSNH1M
— Mohammed Miah (@ref_tm) April 11, 2024
10.
Poo Fighters #FamouslyFaecal pic.twitter.com/K4qaHq5iQR
— ColG ☘️⚽ (@NicolG79042375) April 11, 2024