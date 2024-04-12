The more you look at this picture the more terrifying it gets (you don’t know the half of it)

Pics wtf

Over on Twitter a picture of what appears to be two men doing some repair work on a roof has gone viral for reasons that are about to become obvious.

It was shared by @stephaniemain2 who reckoned it was a good illustration of why women live longer than men. These men in particular.

And this is why women live longer than men!!! The more you look the worse it gets pic.twitter.com/dZrPig8NtD — northern monkey (@stephaniemain2) April 10, 2024

Took us far too long to spot the two ladders meeting in the bottom right. Extraordinary scenes!

And it prompted some entertaining and very funny replies.

Terrible, he's not wearing a high viz jacket — Steve G (@Spitfiremk2) April 10, 2024

It’s like a level of Donkey Kong from the ‘80s — Capt. Quint (Parody) (@The_SaltySeaDog) April 10, 2024

When you have heard every day, all fall and winter about the roof leaks during only the heaviest rainfalls, men are willing to risk it all to put a stop to the constant reminders ️

Either way, it ends today — Mario Racer (@MarioRacer) April 10, 2024

It feels like a lot of faith is being placed in this bit of string pic.twitter.com/plA4l4qub4 — Ex Bat Hen (@exBatHen) April 11, 2024

Yeah it's the horizontal one that everything is balancing on that is making me feel ill lol — northern monkey (@stephaniemain2) April 11, 2024

Just in case you were wondering …

Apparently not! House is in kendal in Cumbria — northern monkey (@stephaniemain2) April 10, 2024

Please tell me that's AI-generated! — Jo Ingram NHS . (@JosephineIngra1) April 10, 2024

And it reminded people of this.

And this!

Source @stephaniemain2