The more you look at this picture the more terrifying it gets (you don’t know the half of it)

John Plunkett. Updated April 12th, 2024

Over on Twitter a picture of what appears to be two men doing some repair work on a roof has gone viral for reasons that are about to become obvious.

It was shared by @stephaniemain2 who reckoned it was a good illustration of why women live longer than men. These men in particular.

Took us far too long to spot the two ladders meeting in the bottom right. Extraordinary scenes!

And it prompted some entertaining and very funny replies.

Just in case you were wondering …

And it reminded people of this.

And this!

Source @stephaniemain2