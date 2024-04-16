Matt Le Tissier listening to someone with an even bigger tinfoil hat than his is a supremely satisfying watch

Videos conspiracy theories

You’ll no doubt be aware of the work of Matt Le Tissier – not just his extraordinary football career with Southampton and England – but his fondness for conspiracy theories, not least around Covid.

He was at it again last week, appearing to suggest that the government had somehow controlled the weather during lockdown (he later said it wasn’t what he was saying at all, but look).

This years weather so far has been horrific, wasn’t it lucky for the government that 4 years ago when they locked us down we had wall to wall sunshine for weeks on end. It’s almost like they planned it that way ‍♂️ — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 9, 2024

We mention him again because a video has gone viral of the former footballer listening to another (off screen) conspiracy theorist whose tin foil hat is even bigger than his.

Much bigger.

And the look on Le Tissier’s face – we hesitate to suggest we have a clue what he’s thinking, but he doesn’t look entirely comfortable – is a minute or so very well spent.

I think in this clip you can see that Le Tissier knows it's all gone horribly wrong. He just wanted someone to agree with his shit theories about covid and now he's listening to a man talking about Johan Cruyff being in witness protection and the resurrection of Princess Diana. pic.twitter.com/prBrJRJlhC — Michael Normanton (@Michael_TSB) April 15, 2024

And it turned out there was more where that came from. Here’s just a little bit (stick with it!).

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

One day you're on Soccer Saturday with the lads, the next you're in your bedroom, talking to a lad who thinks Johan Cruyff and Princess Diana are still alive. https://t.co/fz3WEpEwEr — Kevin Coleman (@kvn_clmn) April 16, 2024

The horrifying dawning realisation that you should’ve gone home HOURS AGO, it’s now 6am & you’re left talking to the Broadmoor Escapee in a stranger’s kitchen https://t.co/3EDnOkq8vZ pic.twitter.com/pv3IpdRYkD — Culture Ultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) April 16, 2024

"… WELCOME! To the Football Ramble's Guide To: Johan Cruyff and Princess Diana" https://t.co/tSlTwXFmHr — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) April 16, 2024

Fucking hell these people are more mental than I originally thought. https://t.co/AulFMz5BKA — Luke (@lukeyboy1865) April 16, 2024

I absolutely love the 'We'll see'. https://t.co/TtFvCa36MC — John Smith (@verypopularname) April 16, 2024

This is seriously, seriously, seriously grim stuff. https://t.co/sxxeSYw9xW — Sean McDonald (@seanmcdonald01) April 15, 2024

And finally, this.

This is such a problem with politics in this country post Brexit. People feel like they have to be on one political side and apply it to every single topic and people who align far right just get sucked down this rabbit hole with seemingly no way out of it. Absolutely mental — Ellis Platten – AwayDays (@ellis_platten) April 15, 2024

Exactly. Le Tissier of a few years ago would sure say "Hang on mate, you're just saying random numbers and talking absolute bollocks." But he's forced himself into a place where these are now the only people who will communicate with and platform him. — Michael Normanton (@Michael_TSB) April 15, 2024

And if you fancied an even deeper dive …

I watched the whole thing today. Over an hour of the most astonishing nonsense you could possibly imagine. https://t.co/GAikTe5xQ8 — Michael Normanton (@Michael_TSB) April 15, 2024

Like the big man says, we’ll see.

Source @Michael_TSB