Matt Le Tissier listening to someone with an even bigger tinfoil hat than his is a supremely satisfying watch

Poke Staff. Updated April 16th, 2024

You’ll no doubt be aware of the work of Matt Le Tissier – not just his extraordinary football career with Southampton and England – but his fondness for conspiracy theories, not least around Covid.

He was at it again last week, appearing to suggest that the government had somehow controlled the weather during lockdown (he later said it wasn’t what he was saying at all, but look).

We mention him again because a video has gone viral of the former footballer listening to another (off screen) conspiracy theorist whose tin foil hat is even bigger than his.

Much bigger.

And the look on Le Tissier’s face – we hesitate to suggest we have a clue what he’s thinking, but he doesn’t look entirely comfortable – is a minute or so very well spent.

And it turned out there was more where that came from. Here’s just a little bit (stick with it!).

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And finally, this.

And if you fancied an even deeper dive …

Like the big man says, we’ll see.

Source @Michael_TSB