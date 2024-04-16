The ‘magical’ view from a Greek hotel went wildly viral and the post was swamped by funny comments

Life funny

TikTok user Morgana – @thatanxioustraveler – has gone wildly viral after sharing the utterly unexpected view from her hotel room. Let’s face it – she hit the holiday jackpot with this one.

That’s not the Acropolis! It got TikTok’s attention, with 9.7 million views and more than 8,000 comments after just a day.

Here are some of our favourites.

I don’t know what I was expecting but it was not that.

Hannah Violette Me opening the curtains yesterday.

Morgana

It’s so hard to see someone else living your dream.

Sarah ‘Liegl’ Beier

I never knew beauty until this moment. Thank you for sharing.

Erica

This view must have cost a fortune.

Baurin Worth every penny.

Morgana

Me: she can’t trick me, I know it’s gong to be a parking lot or- oh …

Flowc

I wish I had the life of an influencer.

e p Trying to stay humble.

Morgana

I was assuming a standard Acropolis view but this is way more historic.

Scott Hochenberg They actually recently tore down the Parthenon to make way for an even gianter build board that can be seen across Athens.

Morgana

Some people have all the luck.

dztikt0k

I trusted my algorithm to bring me something ridiculous but this exceeded my expectation.

Phon

It’s not about the view but the fears we made along the way.

Courtney Marie Wilde

Immediately booking my trip to Greece.

Kati Do it soon, this room will be highly requested.

Morgana

I braced myself for views of the sea, monuments, endless mountains or hills. But I guess Greek Shrek is better.

Sassy Chatty

I feel like I’ve been rickrolled, but with Shrek.

lakesmom6

Some people are just born with all the luck.

Arkoitz

heefer had a question.

Why is the billboard written in math?

But the prize for best comment must surely go to staceypppp for this.

A view like this is at the top of the list of my non-negotiable Travel PreShrekquisites.

via GIPHY

